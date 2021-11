VIDEO | Dylan Wright 2021 MXGP Final Round Highlights – Mantova, Italy

By Billy Rainford

Here’s a look at #109 Dylan Wright at the final round of the 2021 MXGP series at Mantova MX in Mantova, Italy. He finished 15-11 for 12th overall. Wednesday, November 10, 2021