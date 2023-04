Video | Dylan Wright and Jake Piccolo at the Lawrence Brothers Track

By Billy Rainford

Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing teammates #1 Dylan Wright and #4 Jake Piccolo are training down at the Lawrence Brothers track in Florida in preparation for the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals. We stopped in to see how they were doing.