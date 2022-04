Video | First Ride in 38 Years!

By Billy Rainford

Cary Hitchen was Bigwave’s “mechanic” back in the 1980’s but hasn’t been on a motocross track in about 38 years! He bought a KTM 250 2-stroke and we hit Gore Road MX to get his feet wet. Here’s how Day 1 went.