Video | Gopher Dunes AMO Cash Class Highlights | Fox Racing Canada

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Fox Racing Canada

Video from the Cash Class at Round 3 of the 2020 AMO Ontario Provincial Championships at Gopher Dunes.

#9 Dylan Wright, #16 Cole Thompson, #3 Shawn Maffenbeier, #15 Jess Pettis, and #46 Marco Cannella are a few of the riders highlighted.

July 12, 2020.