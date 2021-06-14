Video | Gopher Dunes Cash Class – Moto 1 | Canadian Kawasaki

Video | Gopher Dunes Cash Class – Moto 1 | Canadian Kawasaki

By Billy Rainford

It was Round 1 of the AMO Ontario Provincial Championships at Gopher Dunes and a bunch of top pro racers showed up to get ready for the 2021 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals.

Check out some great racing between #2 Marshal Weltin, #1 Dylan Wright, and #3 Shawn Maffenbeier, among others.

Presented by Canadian Kawasaki Motors.