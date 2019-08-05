Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

No matter where you go and what you do, there’s no place like home. I had one of my best road trips out in the maritimes the past couple weeks, but I can say that I’m extremely happy to be typing this Monday Morning Coffee from the comfort of my home office.

After River Glade, I decided to head over to Miramichi, NB instead of immediately making my way toward the Round 7 location near Quebec City.

This route meant that I would be branching away from the main highway, the #2, and going up toward the Gaspé Penninsula to see some new geography.

I’d been this route when I was a little kid on a family summer trip, but this time I would remember it better.

This scenic route back toward Quebec is only about an hour longer than the usual, so if you have time to do a bit of sightseeing next summer, I highly recommend you take the drive up through Miramichi, Bathurst, Campbellton, Rimouski, and then down to Deschambault. It’s a part of Canada that I guarantee will surprise you.

This is Campbellton, NB. The whole region looks like this! It’s worth the drive next year.

This past weekend we were in Deschambault, Quebec. This small village sits on the north side of the St. Lawrence river, about 50 minutes west of Quebec City.

I made sure to try and force every rider I spoke to who was at this track for the first time to go into old Quebec City and play tourist for at least an afternoon/evening. I really hope a lot of them did because QC is unique to North America.

The highlight of my weekend was definitely the ‘Moto Central Live Show Presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer’ on Friday night.

Ryan Dowd told me a couple weeks prior that his dad, John Dowd, was planning to race this round along with Keith Johnson. Not only that, but they were going to have Mike Treadwell and Carl Vaillancourt in the pits and in the the mechanics area for the day.

I made sure to stop in at their pits on Friday afternoon to see if they’d be cool with joining Mathieu Gervais and me on the live show that evening. Of course, they were totally down with it and I was pretty excited to have them on.

Mathieu is the ‘Voice of the ECAN‘ normally, but family duties kept him away this year, but he was in to cohost the show on Friday and then he was back on the mic for the Pro racing on Saturday.

I think he was at least as excited as I was to have this group of north east legends on the show.

Before these guys made their appearance, we had Kaven Benoit on to talk about everything he has going on these days and Mathieu asked him for his most memorable moment of his career. I knew it was going to be the 2016 MXON in Italy!

Next, Julien Perrier from the PRMX Strikt Kawasaki team sat down with us to talk about all the cool things he’s been doing as a Canadian team owner of the the past bunch of years. He’s put together an amazing program that just keeps expanding.

This is where it got weird…

Top Intermediate rider, #720 Jeremy McKie, came on next. At some point, Dave Snider noticed that the camera screen had gone blank. Uh oh…

When I got up to take a look, the screen said that someone from Vietnam had attempted to log into the DMX Facebook page, so FB security shut us down!

Fortunately, it was simply as easy as clicking “NO” that wasn’t me, and we were back up and running.

Unfortunately, we didn’t catch the problem in time and Jeremy sat and chatted with us for at least 15 minutes before we noticed the problem.

He was up for some ECAN awards and had to head over to the stage to get them and so we were unable to redo our interview with the fast up-and-comer.

Sorry about that, Jeremy. We’ll have to get together with him again as soon as he’s available.

Next up, it was time to have the 3 legends on to talk, and it did not disappoint! I’m pretty sure we could still be there talking about old times with these guys.

The stories flowed just as you would hope they would with them. I made sure to force some Canadian content out of them and asked for a Ross Pederson story right out of the gate. Mike is a real story-teller and lead the way with a pretty funny one.

If you haven’t had a chance to watch or listen to it, I posted the audio track on its own, too. Here are the two ways you can watch or listen to this 40 minutes of pure old school motocross greatness. Thanks so much, guys, for doing that!

Oh, I almost forgot…I also shot video of these guys during their Pro day on Saturday, so that’s also on my lengthy ‘To Do’ this week, so watch for that.

Video:

Audio:

No offence to any of our previous guests, but that one was one for the books!

I briefly mentioned the ECAN, so I want to backtrack a little and mention one of the bigger, more meaningful awards throughout the week.

JSR came on stage to hand out the JSR Award to #2 Sebastien Racine who pretty much blew everyone’s minds during the racing. He’s got a bright future.

#2 Sebastien Racine receives the highest ECAN honour from JSR. | Bigwave photo

Searching for this photo of Sebastien just reminds of how much stuff I have to get to from this past week and weekend! Yikes, where do I start?!

If you’d like to pore over the results from the ECAN, you can do so here:

https://speedhive.mylaps.com/Events/1702770

We’ve also got to have a look at how all the Canadians did during a long week in the heat down at Loretta Lynn’s! I should really get going…

Here’s the link to all the results from Loretta’s:

https://resultsmx.com/lorettas/class.asp

We’ve got another off weekend coming up here in Canada, so there’s a chance I’ll stay home and maybe head up to the beach for some volleyball. However, there’s also a pretty good chance I’ll find myself making the drive into New York State to New Berlin and the Lucas Oil AMA Motocross Championship race at Unadilla.

If I hear that one more Canadian Nationals regular is making the trip, I’ll go, so keep it to yourself! Ha

MXGP of Belgium – Lommel

Canadian Kade Walker raced Lommel and placed 30th.

MX2 – GP Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 61 Prado, Jorge ESP RFME KTM 25 25 50 2 10 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED KNMV HON 14 22 36 3 919 Watson, Ben GBR ACU YAM 16 20 36 4 28 Vialle, Tom FRA FFM KTM 18 18 36 5 811 Sterry, Adam GBR ACU KAW 20 15 35 6 959 Renaux, Maxime FRA FFM YAM 15 14 29 7 105 Genot, Cyril BEL FMB KTM 10 12 22 8 161 Östlund, Alvin SWE SVEMO HUS 12 10 22 9 29 Jacobi, Henry GER DMSB KAW 13 9 22 10 193 Geerts, Jago BEL FMB YAM 22 0 22 11 44 Lesiardo, Morgan ITA FMI KTM 8 11 19 12 35 Harrison, Mitchell USA AMA KAW 9 8 17 13 19 Olsen, Thomas Kjer DEN DMU HUS 0 16 16 14 57 Sanayei, Darian USA ACU KAW 11 4 15 15 225 Strubhart Moreau, Brian FRA FFM KAW 0 13 13 16 172 Boisrame, Mathys FRA FFM HON 7 6 13 17 66 Larranaga Olano, Iker ESP RFME KTM 5 7 12 18 766 Sandner, Michael AUT AMF KTM 6 5 11 19 102 Sikyna, Richard SVK SMF KTM 4 0 4 20 253 Pancar, Jan SLO AMZS YAM 0 3 3 21 313 Polak, Petr CZE ACCR KTM 3 0 3 22 56 Pessoa, Gustavo BRA CBM KAW 0 2 2 23 332 Conijn, Marcel NED KNMV KAW 2 0 2 24 484 Carpenter, James GBR ACU HUS 0 1 1 25 199 Griekspoor, Lars NED KNMV KTM 1 0 1 26 331 Freidig, Loris SUI FMS YAM 0 0 0 27 818 Hauquier, Jeremy FRA FFM KTM 0 0 0 28 271 Gouwenberg, Koen NED KNMV HON 0 0 0 29 218 Van Mechelen, Joel NED KNMV HUS 0 0 0 30 651 Tinkler-Walker, Kade CAN KNMV HUS 0 0 0 31 275 Furbetta, Joakin ITA FMI HUS 0 0 0 32 67 Grimshaw, Tom GBR ACU YAM 0 0 0 33 783 Toriani, Enzo FRA FFM HUS 0 0 0

MX2 – World Championship Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Bike Total ARG GBR NED ITA ITA POR FRA RUS LAT GER INA INA CZE BEL ITA SWE TUR CHN 1 61 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM 644 25-25 – – 25-25 25-25 25-25 25-25 22-25 25-25 25-25 25-25 25-22 25-25 25-25 25-25 – – – – – – – – 2 19 Olsen, T. DEN HUS 520 22-22 25-25 22-20 16-18 15-22 22-18 20-16 22-22 20-20 18-18 15-25 20-3 20-18 0-16 – – – – – – – – 3 28 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 416 14-13 20-18 13-8 20-15 0-20 15-8 18-0 18-16 14-12 22-20 22-20 22-18 0-14 18-18 – – – – – – – – 4 193 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 413 10-15 5-15 14-22 22-22 22-3 20-0 25-22 20-20 22-22 12-0 3-18 11-15 16-15 22-0 – – – – – – – – 5 29 Jacobi, Henry GER KAW 399 20-16 22-20 20-15 18-16 10-0 14-22 13-4 13-13 0-15 20-12 11-13 14-14 22-20 13-9 – – – – – – – – 6 811 Sterry, Adam GBR KAW 314 13-12 10-6 10-12 13-13 9-7 13-9 15-15 7-5 6-16 3-10 8-12 12-6 15-22 20-15 – – – – – – – – 7 919 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 282 15-14 18-16 16-16 14-20 8-8 3-7 9-20 11-15 18-18 – – – – – – – – 16-20 – – – – – – – – 8 959 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 271 0-1 0-3 12-9 8-5 0-13 12-12 0-12 14-12 16-13 2-14 20-14 13-22 6-9 15-14 – – – – – – – – 9 14 Beaton, Jed AUS HUS 250 – – 12-8 11-6 9-8 20-4 9-0 – – 9-14 11-8 15-16 16-16 18-10 18-12 – – – – – – – – – – 10 10 Vlaanderen, C. NED HON 248 18-18 13-22 18-18 – – 4-11 – – – – – – – – – – 18-8 16-20 12-16 14-22 – – – – – – – –

MXGP – GP Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 243 Gajser, Tim SLO AMZS HON 22 22 44 2 461 Febvre, Romain FRA FFM YAM 25 18 43 3 259 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED KNMV KTM 20 20 40 4 91 Seewer, Jeremy SUI FMS YAM 18 16 34 5 89 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL FMB HON 15 14 29 6 27 Jasikonis, Arminas LTU LMSF HUS 13 15 28 7 99 Anstie, Max GBR ACU KTM 0 25 25 8 41 Jonass, Pauls LAT LAMSF HUS 14 10 24 9 128 Monticelli, Ivo ITA FMI KTM 10 13 23 10 21 Paulin, Gautier FRA MCM YAM 12 11 23 11 4 Tonus, Arnaud SUI FMS YAM 16 7 23 12 911 Tixier, Jordi FRA FFM KTM 11 8 19 13 189 Bogers, Brian NED KNMV HON 6 12 18 14 212 Dewulf, Jeffrey BEL FMB KTM 5 9 14 15 7 Leok, Tanel EST EMF HUS 7 6 13 16 22 Strijbos, Kevin BEL FMB YAM 8 2 10 17 24 Simpson, Shaun GBR ACU KTM 9 1 10 18 34 De Waal, Micha-Boy NED KNMV YAM 1 5 6 19 226 Koch, Tom GER DMSB KTM 2 4 6 20 107 van Berkel, Lars NED KNMV HUS 3 3 6 21 18 Brylyakov, Vsevolod RUS MFR YAM 4 0 4 22 595 Grobben, Cedric BEL FMB KTM 0 0 0 23 238 Platt, Lukas GER DMSB KAW 0 0 0 24 853 Dekker, Nino NED KNMV KTM 0 0 0 25 23 Aussems, Menno NED KNMV HON 0 0 0 26 191 Rannikko, Rene FIN SML HUS 0 0 0 27 93 Bengtsson, Jonathan SWE SVEMO KTM 0 0 0 28 152 Petrov, Petar BUL BMF KTM 0 0 0

MXGP – World Championship Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Bike Total ARG GBR NED ITA ITA POR FRA RUS LAT GER INA INA CZE BEL ITA SWE TUR CHN 1 243 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 626 22-22 20-25 14-22 25-25 11-15 25-25 25-25 25-25 15-25 25-25 25-22 25-25 22-22 22-22 – – – – – – – – 2 91 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 439 11-10 13-16 13-15 13-7 14-12 18-11 18-13 16-20 16-20 20-13 20-18 20-18 20-20 18-16 – – – – – – – – 3 21 Paulin, G. FRA YAM 402 16-16 22-20 20-8 20-20 15-18 6-16 5-16 0-13 13-10 16-18 14-16 12-13 18-18 12-11 – – – – – – – – 4 4 Tonus, Arnaud SUI YAM 396 0-11 15-0 8-1 18-18 0-11 20-20 20-20 22-22 22-18 22-20 15-1 22-20 11-16 16-7 – – – – – – – – 5 222 Cairoli, A. ITA KTM 358 25-25 25-22 25-25 22-22 25-25 22-22 22-4 9-18 20-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 6 27 Jasikonis, A. LTU HUS 355 13-13 12-18 18-18 12-16 20-6 10-10 14-10 12-10 0-14 9-14 11-11 16-12 16-12 13-15 – – – – – – – – 7 259 Coldenhoff, G. NED KTM 349 4-3 9-13 4-11 7-14 13-16 13-13 10-14 13-11 9-13 15-15 16-20 18-14 8-13 20-20 – – – – – – – – 8 461 Febvre, Romain FRA YAM 336 20-0 – – – – – – – – 12-15 16-22 20-12 18-22 18-9 18-25 0-16 25-25 25-18 – – – – – – – – 9 89 Van Horebeek, J. BEL HON 329 15-20 16-15 16-20 11-0 0-5 9-9 8-12 5-9 14-16 13-12 10-10 15-11 14-15 15-14 – – – – – – – – 10 41 Jonass, Pauls LAT HUS 321 12-9 7-10 10-7 10-2 22-20 14-14 0-1 14-15 4-15 11-22 13-14 0-22 15-14 14-10 – – – – – – – –

Congratulations to #192 Isabelle Thibault for winning the Women’s East MX Nationals by 1 point over Eve Brodeur.

Women’s East top 3: Isabelle Thibault (219), Eve Brodeur (218), Sarah-Kim Villeneuve (186). | Bigwave photo

I’m not sure what happened but as they were handing out the top 10 awards at the end of the day on Saturday, and the rest of the ladies were socializing, Isabelle was noticed walking away and isn’t in my ‘Top 10 Overall’ photo.

Women’s top 10. | Bigwave photo

OK, I won’t get into the racing from Saturday or during the week at the ECAN here in this column. I’ll save that for something more in depth. I hope that was enough to get you through another cup, at least. Have a great week, everyone.