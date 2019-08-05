No matter where you go and what you do, there’s no place like home. I had one of my best road trips out in the maritimes the past couple weeks, but I can say that I’m extremely happy to be typing this Monday Morning Coffee from the comfort of my home office.
After River Glade, I decided to head over to Miramichi, NB instead of immediately making my way toward the Round 7 location near Quebec City.
This route meant that I would be branching away from the main highway, the #2, and going up toward the Gaspé Penninsula to see some new geography.
I’d been this route when I was a little kid on a family summer trip, but this time I would remember it better.
This scenic route back toward Quebec is only about an hour longer than the usual, so if you have time to do a bit of sightseeing next summer, I highly recommend you take the drive up through Miramichi, Bathurst, Campbellton, Rimouski, and then down to Deschambault. It’s a part of Canada that I guarantee will surprise you.
This past weekend we were in Deschambault, Quebec. This small village sits on the north side of the St. Lawrence river, about 50 minutes west of Quebec City.
I made sure to try and force every rider I spoke to who was at this track for the first time to go into old Quebec City and play tourist for at least an afternoon/evening. I really hope a lot of them did because QC is unique to North America.
The highlight of my weekend was definitely the ‘Moto Central Live Show Presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer’ on Friday night.
Ryan Dowd told me a couple weeks prior that his dad, John Dowd, was planning to race this round along with Keith Johnson. Not only that, but they were going to have Mike Treadwell and Carl Vaillancourt in the pits and in the the mechanics area for the day.
I made sure to stop in at their pits on Friday afternoon to see if they’d be cool with joining Mathieu Gervais and me on the live show that evening. Of course, they were totally down with it and I was pretty excited to have them on.
Mathieu is the ‘Voice of the ECAN‘ normally, but family duties kept him away this year, but he was in to cohost the show on Friday and then he was back on the mic for the Pro racing on Saturday.
I think he was at least as excited as I was to have this group of north east legends on the show.
Before these guys made their appearance, we had Kaven Benoit on to talk about everything he has going on these days and Mathieu asked him for his most memorable moment of his career. I knew it was going to be the 2016 MXON in Italy!
Next, Julien Perrier from the PRMX Strikt Kawasaki team sat down with us to talk about all the cool things he’s been doing as a Canadian team owner of the the past bunch of years. He’s put together an amazing program that just keeps expanding.
This is where it got weird…
Top Intermediate rider, #720 Jeremy McKie, came on next. At some point, Dave Snider noticed that the camera screen had gone blank. Uh oh…
When I got up to take a look, the screen said that someone from Vietnam had attempted to log into the DMX Facebook page, so FB security shut us down!
Fortunately, it was simply as easy as clicking “NO” that wasn’t me, and we were back up and running.
Unfortunately, we didn’t catch the problem in time and Jeremy sat and chatted with us for at least 15 minutes before we noticed the problem.
He was up for some ECAN awards and had to head over to the stage to get them and so we were unable to redo our interview with the fast up-and-comer.
Sorry about that, Jeremy. We’ll have to get together with him again as soon as he’s available.
Next up, it was time to have the 3 legends on to talk, and it did not disappoint! I’m pretty sure we could still be there talking about old times with these guys.
The stories flowed just as you would hope they would with them. I made sure to force some Canadian content out of them and asked for a Ross Pederson story right out of the gate. Mike is a real story-teller and lead the way with a pretty funny one.
If you haven’t had a chance to watch or listen to it, I posted the audio track on its own, too. Here are the two ways you can watch or listen to this 40 minutes of pure old school motocross greatness. Thanks so much, guys, for doing that!
Oh, I almost forgot…I also shot video of these guys during their Pro day on Saturday, so that’s also on my lengthy ‘To Do’ this week, so watch for that.
Video:
Audio:
No offence to any of our previous guests, but that one was one for the books!
I briefly mentioned the ECAN, so I want to backtrack a little and mention one of the bigger, more meaningful awards throughout the week.
JSR came on stage to hand out the JSR Award to #2 Sebastien Racine who pretty much blew everyone’s minds during the racing. He’s got a bright future.
Searching for this photo of Sebastien just reminds of how much stuff I have to get to from this past week and weekend! Yikes, where do I start?!
If you’d like to pore over the results from the ECAN, you can do so here:
We’ve got another off weekend coming up here in Canada, so there’s a chance I’ll stay home and maybe head up to the beach for some volleyball. However, there’s also a pretty good chance I’ll find myself making the drive into New York State to New Berlin and the Lucas Oil AMA Motocross Championship race at Unadilla.
If I hear that one more Canadian Nationals regular is making the trip, I’ll go, so keep it to yourself! Ha
MXGP of Belgium – Lommel
Canadian Kade Walker raced Lommel and placed 30th.
MX2 – GP Classification
Pos
Nr
Rider
Nat.
Fed.
Bike
Race 1
Race 2
Total
1
61
Prado, Jorge
ESP
RFME
KTM
25
25
50
2
10
Vlaanderen, Calvin
NED
KNMV
HON
14
22
36
3
919
Watson, Ben
GBR
ACU
YAM
16
20
36
4
28
Vialle, Tom
FRA
FFM
KTM
18
18
36
5
811
Sterry, Adam
GBR
ACU
KAW
20
15
35
6
959
Renaux, Maxime
FRA
FFM
YAM
15
14
29
7
105
Genot, Cyril
BEL
FMB
KTM
10
12
22
8
161
Östlund, Alvin
SWE
SVEMO
HUS
12
10
22
9
29
Jacobi, Henry
GER
DMSB
KAW
13
9
22
10
193
Geerts, Jago
BEL
FMB
YAM
22
0
22
11
44
Lesiardo, Morgan
ITA
FMI
KTM
8
11
19
12
35
Harrison, Mitchell
USA
AMA
KAW
9
8
17
13
19
Olsen, Thomas Kjer
DEN
DMU
HUS
0
16
16
14
57
Sanayei, Darian
USA
ACU
KAW
11
4
15
15
225
Strubhart Moreau, Brian
FRA
FFM
KAW
0
13
13
16
172
Boisrame, Mathys
FRA
FFM
HON
7
6
13
17
66
Larranaga Olano, Iker
ESP
RFME
KTM
5
7
12
18
766
Sandner, Michael
AUT
AMF
KTM
6
5
11
19
102
Sikyna, Richard
SVK
SMF
KTM
4
0
4
20
253
Pancar, Jan
SLO
AMZS
YAM
0
3
3
21
313
Polak, Petr
CZE
ACCR
KTM
3
0
3
22
56
Pessoa, Gustavo
BRA
CBM
KAW
0
2
2
23
332
Conijn, Marcel
NED
KNMV
KAW
2
0
2
24
484
Carpenter, James
GBR
ACU
HUS
0
1
1
25
199
Griekspoor, Lars
NED
KNMV
KTM
1
0
1
26
331
Freidig, Loris
SUI
FMS
YAM
0
0
0
27
818
Hauquier, Jeremy
FRA
FFM
KTM
0
0
0
28
271
Gouwenberg, Koen
NED
KNMV
HON
0
0
0
29
218
Van Mechelen, Joel
NED
KNMV
HUS
0
0
0
30
651
Tinkler-Walker, Kade
CAN
KNMV
HUS
0
0
0
31
275
Furbetta, Joakin
ITA
FMI
HUS
0
0
0
32
67
Grimshaw, Tom
GBR
ACU
YAM
0
0
0
33
783
Toriani, Enzo
FRA
FFM
HUS
0
0
0
MX2 – World Championship Classification
Pos
Nr
Rider
Nat.
Bike
Total
ARG
GBR
NED
ITA
ITA
POR
FRA
RUS
LAT
GER
INA
INA
CZE
BEL
ITA
SWE
TUR
CHN
1
61
Prado, Jorge
ESP
KTM
644
25-25
– –
25-25
25-25
25-25
25-25
22-25
25-25
25-25
25-25
25-22
25-25
25-25
25-25
– –
– –
– –
– –
2
19
Olsen, T.
DEN
HUS
520
22-22
25-25
22-20
16-18
15-22
22-18
20-16
22-22
20-20
18-18
15-25
20-3
20-18
0-16
– –
– –
– –
– –
3
28
Vialle, Tom
FRA
KTM
416
14-13
20-18
13-8
20-15
0-20
15-8
18-0
18-16
14-12
22-20
22-20
22-18
0-14
18-18
– –
– –
– –
– –
4
193
Geerts, Jago
BEL
YAM
413
10-15
5-15
14-22
22-22
22-3
20-0
25-22
20-20
22-22
12-0
3-18
11-15
16-15
22-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
5
29
Jacobi, Henry
GER
KAW
399
20-16
22-20
20-15
18-16
10-0
14-22
13-4
13-13
0-15
20-12
11-13
14-14
22-20
13-9
– –
– –
– –
– –
6
811
Sterry, Adam
GBR
KAW
314
13-12
10-6
10-12
13-13
9-7
13-9
15-15
7-5
6-16
3-10
8-12
12-6
15-22
20-15
– –
– –
– –
– –
7
919
Watson, Ben
GBR
YAM
282
15-14
18-16
16-16
14-20
8-8
3-7
9-20
11-15
18-18
– –
– –
– –
– –
16-20
– –
– –
– –
– –
8
959
Renaux, Maxime
FRA
YAM
271
0-1
0-3
12-9
8-5
0-13
12-12
0-12
14-12
16-13
2-14
20-14
13-22
6-9
15-14
– –
– –
– –
– –
9
14
Beaton, Jed
AUS
HUS
250
– –
12-8
11-6
9-8
20-4
9-0
– –
9-14
11-8
15-16
16-16
18-10
18-12
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
10
10
Vlaanderen, C.
NED
HON
248
18-18
13-22
18-18
– –
4-11
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
18-8
16-20
12-16
14-22
– –
– –
– –
– –
MXGP – GP Classification
Pos
Nr
Rider
Nat.
Fed.
Bike
Race 1
Race 2
Total
1
243
Gajser, Tim
SLO
AMZS
HON
22
22
44
2
461
Febvre, Romain
FRA
FFM
YAM
25
18
43
3
259
Coldenhoff, Glenn
NED
KNMV
KTM
20
20
40
4
91
Seewer, Jeremy
SUI
FMS
YAM
18
16
34
5
89
Van Horebeek, Jeremy
BEL
FMB
HON
15
14
29
6
27
Jasikonis, Arminas
LTU
LMSF
HUS
13
15
28
7
99
Anstie, Max
GBR
ACU
KTM
0
25
25
8
41
Jonass, Pauls
LAT
LAMSF
HUS
14
10
24
9
128
Monticelli, Ivo
ITA
FMI
KTM
10
13
23
10
21
Paulin, Gautier
FRA
MCM
YAM
12
11
23
11
4
Tonus, Arnaud
SUI
FMS
YAM
16
7
23
12
911
Tixier, Jordi
FRA
FFM
KTM
11
8
19
13
189
Bogers, Brian
NED
KNMV
HON
6
12
18
14
212
Dewulf, Jeffrey
BEL
FMB
KTM
5
9
14
15
7
Leok, Tanel
EST
EMF
HUS
7
6
13
16
22
Strijbos, Kevin
BEL
FMB
YAM
8
2
10
17
24
Simpson, Shaun
GBR
ACU
KTM
9
1
10
18
34
De Waal, Micha-Boy
NED
KNMV
YAM
1
5
6
19
226
Koch, Tom
GER
DMSB
KTM
2
4
6
20
107
van Berkel, Lars
NED
KNMV
HUS
3
3
6
21
18
Brylyakov, Vsevolod
RUS
MFR
YAM
4
0
4
22
595
Grobben, Cedric
BEL
FMB
KTM
0
0
0
23
238
Platt, Lukas
GER
DMSB
KAW
0
0
0
24
853
Dekker, Nino
NED
KNMV
KTM
0
0
0
25
23
Aussems, Menno
NED
KNMV
HON
0
0
0
26
191
Rannikko, Rene
FIN
SML
HUS
0
0
0
27
93
Bengtsson, Jonathan
SWE
SVEMO
KTM
0
0
0
28
152
Petrov, Petar
BUL
BMF
KTM
0
0
0
MXGP – World Championship Classification
Pos
Nr
Rider
Nat.
Bike
Total
ARG
GBR
NED
ITA
ITA
POR
FRA
RUS
LAT
GER
INA
INA
CZE
BEL
ITA
SWE
TUR
CHN
1
243
Gajser, Tim
SLO
HON
626
22-22
20-25
14-22
25-25
11-15
25-25
25-25
25-25
15-25
25-25
25-22
25-25
22-22
22-22
– –
– –
– –
– –
2
91
Seewer, Jeremy
SUI
YAM
439
11-10
13-16
13-15
13-7
14-12
18-11
18-13
16-20
16-20
20-13
20-18
20-18
20-20
18-16
– –
– –
– –
– –
3
21
Paulin, G.
FRA
YAM
402
16-16
22-20
20-8
20-20
15-18
6-16
5-16
0-13
13-10
16-18
14-16
12-13
18-18
12-11
– –
– –
– –
– –
4
4
Tonus, Arnaud
SUI
YAM
396
0-11
15-0
8-1
18-18
0-11
20-20
20-20
22-22
22-18
22-20
15-1
22-20
11-16
16-7
– –
– –
– –
– –
5
222
Cairoli, A.
ITA
KTM
358
25-25
25-22
25-25
22-22
25-25
22-22
22-4
9-18
20-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
6
27
Jasikonis, A.
LTU
HUS
355
13-13
12-18
18-18
12-16
20-6
10-10
14-10
12-10
0-14
9-14
11-11
16-12
16-12
13-15
– –
– –
– –
– –
7
259
Coldenhoff, G.
NED
KTM
349
4-3
9-13
4-11
7-14
13-16
13-13
10-14
13-11
9-13
15-15
16-20
18-14
8-13
20-20
– –
– –
– –
– –
8
461
Febvre, Romain
FRA
YAM
336
20-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
12-15
16-22
20-12
18-22
18-9
18-25
0-16
25-25
25-18
– –
– –
– –
– –
9
89
Van Horebeek, J.
BEL
HON
329
15-20
16-15
16-20
11-0
0-5
9-9
8-12
5-9
14-16
13-12
10-10
15-11
14-15
15-14
– –
– –
– –
– –
10
41
Jonass, Pauls
LAT
HUS
321
12-9
7-10
10-7
10-2
22-20
14-14
0-1
14-15
4-15
11-22
13-14
0-22
15-14
14-10
– –
– –
– –
– –
Congratulations to #192 Isabelle Thibault for winning the Women’s East MX Nationals by 1 point over Eve Brodeur.
I’m not sure what happened but as they were handing out the top 10 awards at the end of the day on Saturday, and the rest of the ladies were socializing, Isabelle was noticed walking away and isn’t in my ‘Top 10 Overall’ photo.
OK, I won’t get into the racing from Saturday or during the week at the ECAN here in this column. I’ll save that for something more in depth. I hope that was enough to get you through another cup, at least. Have a great week, everyone.