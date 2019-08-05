Monday Morning with Bigwave

By Billy Rainford

No matter where you go and what you do, there’s no place like home. I had one of my best road trips out in the maritimes the past couple weeks, but I can say that I’m extremely happy to be typing this Monday Morning Coffee from the comfort of my home office.

After River Glade, I decided to head over to Miramichi, NB instead of immediately making my way toward the Round 7 location near Quebec City.

This route meant that I would be branching away from the main highway, the #2, and going up toward the Gaspé Penninsula to see some new geography.

I’d been this route when I was a little kid on a family summer trip, but this time I would remember it better.

This scenic route back toward Quebec is only about an hour longer than the usual, so if you have time to do a bit of sightseeing next summer, I highly recommend you take the drive up through Miramichi, Bathurst, Campbellton, Rimouski, and then down to Deschambault. It’s a part of Canada that I guarantee will surprise you.

This is Campbellton, NB. The whole region looks like this! It’s worth the drive next year.

This past weekend we were in Deschambault, Quebec. This small village sits on the north side of the St. Lawrence river, about 50 minutes west of Quebec City.

I made sure to try and force every rider I spoke to who was at this track for the first time to go into old Quebec City and play tourist for at least an afternoon/evening. I really hope a lot of them did because QC is unique to North America.

The highlight of my weekend was definitely the ‘Moto Central Live Show Presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer’ on Friday night.

Ryan Dowd told me a couple weeks prior that his dad, John Dowd, was planning to race this round along with Keith Johnson. Not only that, but they were going to have Mike Treadwell and Carl Vaillancourt in the pits and in the the mechanics area for the day.

I made sure to stop in at their pits on Friday afternoon to see if they’d be cool with joining Mathieu Gervais and me on the live show that evening. Of course, they were totally down with it and I was pretty excited to have them on.

Mathieu is the ‘Voice of the ECAN‘ normally, but family duties kept him away this year, but he was in to cohost the show on Friday and then he was back on the mic for the Pro racing on Saturday.

I think he was at least as excited as I was to have this group of north east legends on the show.

Before these guys made their appearance, we had Kaven Benoit on to talk about everything he has going on these days and Mathieu asked him for his most memorable moment of his career. I knew it was going to be the 2016 MXON in Italy!

Next, Julien Perrier from the PRMX Strikt Kawasaki team sat down with us to talk about all the cool things he’s been doing as a Canadian team owner of the the past bunch of years. He’s put together an amazing program that just keeps expanding.

This is where it got weird…

Top Intermediate rider, #720 Jeremy McKie, came on next. At some point, Dave Snider noticed that the camera screen had gone blank. Uh oh…

When I got up to take a look, the screen said that someone from Vietnam had attempted to log into the DMX Facebook page, so FB security shut us down!

Fortunately, it was simply as easy as clicking “NO” that wasn’t me, and we were back up and running.

Unfortunately, we didn’t catch the problem in time and Jeremy sat and chatted with us for at least 15 minutes before we noticed the problem.

He was up for some ECAN awards and had to head over to the stage to get them and so we were unable to redo our interview with the fast up-and-comer.

Sorry about that, Jeremy. We’ll have to get together with him again as soon as he’s available.

Next up, it was time to have the 3 legends on to talk, and it did not disappoint! I’m pretty sure we could still be there talking about old times with these guys.

The stories flowed just as you would hope they would with them. I made sure to force some Canadian content out of them and asked for a Ross Pederson story right out of the gate. Mike is a real story-teller and lead the way with a pretty funny one.

If you haven’t had a chance to watch or listen to it, I posted the audio track on its own, too. Here are the two ways you can watch or listen to this 40 minutes of pure old school motocross greatness. Thanks so much, guys, for doing that!

Oh, I almost forgot…I also shot video of these guys during their Pro day on Saturday, so that’s also on my lengthy ‘To Do’ this week, so watch for that.

Video:

Audio:

No offence to any of our previous guests, but that one was one for the books!

I briefly mentioned the ECAN, so I want to backtrack a little and mention one of the bigger, more meaningful awards throughout the week.

JSR came on stage to hand out the JSR Award to #2 Sebastien Racine who pretty much blew everyone’s minds during the racing. He’s got a bright future.

#2 Sebastien Racine receives the highest ECAN honour from JSR. | Bigwave photo

Searching for this photo of Sebastien just reminds of how much stuff I have to get to from this past week and weekend! Yikes, where do I start?!

If you’d like to pore over the results from the ECAN, you can do so here:

https://speedhive.mylaps.com/Events/1702770

We’ve also got to have a look at how all the Canadians did during a long week in the heat down at Loretta Lynn’s! I should really get going…

Here’s the link to all the results from Loretta’s:

https://resultsmx.com/lorettas/class.asp

We’ve got another off weekend coming up here in Canada, so there’s a chance I’ll stay home and maybe head up to the beach for some volleyball. However, there’s also a pretty good chance I’ll find myself making the drive into New York State to New Berlin and the Lucas Oil AMA Motocross Championship race at Unadilla.

If I hear that one more Canadian Nationals regular is making the trip, I’ll go, so keep it to yourself! Ha

MXGP of Belgium – Lommel

Canadian Kade Walker raced Lommel and placed 30th.

MX2 – GP Classification
Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total
1 61 Prado, Jorge ESP RFME KTM 25 25 50
2 10 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED KNMV HON 14 22 36
3 919 Watson, Ben GBR ACU YAM 16 20 36
4 28 Vialle, Tom FRA FFM KTM 18 18 36
5 811 Sterry, Adam GBR ACU KAW 20 15 35
6 959 Renaux, Maxime FRA FFM YAM 15 14 29
7 105 Genot, Cyril BEL FMB KTM 10 12 22
8 161 Östlund, Alvin SWE SVEMO HUS 12 10 22
9 29 Jacobi, Henry GER DMSB KAW 13 9 22
10 193 Geerts, Jago BEL FMB YAM 22 0 22
11 44 Lesiardo, Morgan ITA FMI KTM 8 11 19
12 35 Harrison, Mitchell USA AMA KAW 9 8 17
13 19 Olsen, Thomas Kjer DEN DMU HUS 0 16 16
14 57 Sanayei, Darian USA ACU KAW 11 4 15
15 225 Strubhart Moreau, Brian FRA FFM KAW 0 13 13
16 172 Boisrame, Mathys FRA FFM HON 7 6 13
17 66 Larranaga Olano, Iker ESP RFME KTM 5 7 12
18 766 Sandner, Michael AUT AMF KTM 6 5 11
19 102 Sikyna, Richard SVK SMF KTM 4 0 4
20 253 Pancar, Jan SLO AMZS YAM 0 3 3
21 313 Polak, Petr CZE ACCR KTM 3 0 3
22 56 Pessoa, Gustavo BRA CBM KAW 0 2 2
23 332 Conijn, Marcel NED KNMV KAW 2 0 2
24 484 Carpenter, James GBR ACU HUS 0 1 1
25 199 Griekspoor, Lars NED KNMV KTM 1 0 1
26 331 Freidig, Loris SUI FMS YAM 0 0 0
27 818 Hauquier, Jeremy FRA FFM KTM 0 0 0
28 271 Gouwenberg, Koen NED KNMV HON 0 0 0
29 218 Van Mechelen, Joel NED KNMV HUS 0 0 0
30 651 Tinkler-Walker, Kade CAN KNMV HUS 0 0 0
31 275 Furbetta, Joakin ITA FMI HUS 0 0 0
32 67 Grimshaw, Tom GBR ACU YAM 0 0 0
33 783 Toriani, Enzo FRA FFM HUS 0 0 0
 
MX2 – World Championship Classification
Pos Nr Rider Nat. Bike Total ARG GBR NED ITA ITA POR FRA RUS LAT GER INA INA CZE BEL ITA SWE TUR CHN
1 61 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM 644 25-25 – – 25-25 25-25 25-25 25-25 22-25 25-25 25-25 25-25 25-22 25-25 25-25 25-25 – – – – – – – –
2 19 Olsen, T. DEN HUS 520 22-22 25-25 22-20 16-18 15-22 22-18 20-16 22-22 20-20 18-18 15-25 20-3 20-18 0-16 – – – – – – – –
3 28 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 416 14-13 20-18 13-8 20-15 0-20 15-8 18-0 18-16 14-12 22-20 22-20 22-18 0-14 18-18 – – – – – – – –
4 193 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 413 10-15 5-15 14-22 22-22 22-3 20-0 25-22 20-20 22-22 12-0 3-18 11-15 16-15 22-0 – – – – – – – –
5 29 Jacobi, Henry GER KAW 399 20-16 22-20 20-15 18-16 10-0 14-22 13-4 13-13 0-15 20-12 11-13 14-14 22-20 13-9 – – – – – – – –
6 811 Sterry, Adam GBR KAW 314 13-12 10-6 10-12 13-13 9-7 13-9 15-15 7-5 6-16 3-10 8-12 12-6 15-22 20-15 – – – – – – – –
7 919 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 282 15-14 18-16 16-16 14-20 8-8 3-7 9-20 11-15 18-18 – – – – – – – – 16-20 – – – – – – – –
8 959 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 271 0-1 0-3 12-9 8-5 0-13 12-12 0-12 14-12 16-13 2-14 20-14 13-22 6-9 15-14 – – – – – – – –
9 14 Beaton, Jed AUS HUS 250 – – 12-8 11-6 9-8 20-4 9-0 – – 9-14 11-8 15-16 16-16 18-10 18-12 – – – – – – – – – –
10 10 Vlaanderen, C. NED HON 248 18-18 13-22 18-18 – – 4-11 – – – – – – – – – – 18-8 16-20 12-16 14-22 – – – – – – – –
MXGP – GP Classification
Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total
1 243 Gajser, Tim SLO AMZS HON 22 22 44
2 461 Febvre, Romain FRA FFM YAM 25 18 43
3 259 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED KNMV KTM 20 20 40
4 91 Seewer, Jeremy SUI FMS YAM 18 16 34
5 89 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL FMB HON 15 14 29
6 27 Jasikonis, Arminas LTU LMSF HUS 13 15 28
7 99 Anstie, Max GBR ACU KTM 0 25 25
8 41 Jonass, Pauls LAT LAMSF HUS 14 10 24
9 128 Monticelli, Ivo ITA FMI KTM 10 13 23
10 21 Paulin, Gautier FRA MCM YAM 12 11 23
11 4 Tonus, Arnaud SUI FMS YAM 16 7 23
12 911 Tixier, Jordi FRA FFM KTM 11 8 19
13 189 Bogers, Brian NED KNMV HON 6 12 18
14 212 Dewulf, Jeffrey BEL FMB KTM 5 9 14
15 7 Leok, Tanel EST EMF HUS 7 6 13
16 22 Strijbos, Kevin BEL FMB YAM 8 2 10
17 24 Simpson, Shaun GBR ACU KTM 9 1 10
18 34 De Waal, Micha-Boy NED KNMV YAM 1 5 6
19 226 Koch, Tom GER DMSB KTM 2 4 6
20 107 van Berkel, Lars NED KNMV HUS 3 3 6
21 18 Brylyakov, Vsevolod RUS MFR YAM 4 0 4
22 595 Grobben, Cedric BEL FMB KTM 0 0 0
23 238 Platt, Lukas GER DMSB KAW 0 0 0
24 853 Dekker, Nino NED KNMV KTM 0 0 0
25 23 Aussems, Menno NED KNMV HON 0 0 0
26 191 Rannikko, Rene FIN SML HUS 0 0 0
27 93 Bengtsson, Jonathan SWE SVEMO KTM 0 0 0
28 152 Petrov, Petar BUL BMF KTM 0 0 0
MXGP – World Championship Classification
Pos Nr Rider Nat. Bike Total ARG GBR NED ITA ITA POR FRA RUS LAT GER INA INA CZE BEL ITA SWE TUR CHN
1 243 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 626 22-22 20-25 14-22 25-25 11-15 25-25 25-25 25-25 15-25 25-25 25-22 25-25 22-22 22-22 – – – – – – – –
2 91 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 439 11-10 13-16 13-15 13-7 14-12 18-11 18-13 16-20 16-20 20-13 20-18 20-18 20-20 18-16 – – – – – – – –
3 21 Paulin, G. FRA YAM 402 16-16 22-20 20-8 20-20 15-18 6-16 5-16 0-13 13-10 16-18 14-16 12-13 18-18 12-11 – – – – – – – –
4 4 Tonus, Arnaud SUI YAM 396 0-11 15-0 8-1 18-18 0-11 20-20 20-20 22-22 22-18 22-20 15-1 22-20 11-16 16-7 – – – – – – – –
5 222 Cairoli, A. ITA KTM 358 25-25 25-22 25-25 22-22 25-25 22-22 22-4 9-18 20-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
6 27 Jasikonis, A. LTU HUS 355 13-13 12-18 18-18 12-16 20-6 10-10 14-10 12-10 0-14 9-14 11-11 16-12 16-12 13-15 – – – – – – – –
7 259 Coldenhoff, G. NED KTM 349 4-3 9-13 4-11 7-14 13-16 13-13 10-14 13-11 9-13 15-15 16-20 18-14 8-13 20-20 – – – – – – – –
8 461 Febvre, Romain FRA YAM 336 20-0 – – – – – – – – 12-15 16-22 20-12 18-22 18-9 18-25 0-16 25-25 25-18 – – – – – – – –
9 89 Van Horebeek, J. BEL HON 329 15-20 16-15 16-20 11-0 0-5 9-9 8-12 5-9 14-16 13-12 10-10 15-11 14-15 15-14 – – – – – – – –
10 41 Jonass, Pauls LAT HUS 321 12-9 7-10 10-7 10-2 22-20 14-14 0-1 14-15 4-15 11-22 13-14 0-22 15-14 14-10 – – – – – – – –

Congratulations to #192 Isabelle Thibault for winning the Women’s East MX Nationals by 1 point over Eve Brodeur.

Women’s East top 3: Isabelle Thibault (219), Eve Brodeur (218), Sarah-Kim Villeneuve (186). | Bigwave photo

I’m not sure what happened but as they were handing out the top 10 awards at the end of the day on Saturday, and the rest of the ladies were socializing, Isabelle was noticed walking away and isn’t in my ‘Top 10 Overall’ photo.

Women’s top 10. | Bigwave photo
250 PRO – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes  
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #1  KTM  JESS PETTIS 
  		 1st 3rd 55
 2nd   #19  Honda  DYLAN WRIGHT 
  		 2nd 2nd 54
 3rd   #94  Yamaha  LUKE RENZLAND 
  		 8th 1st 48
 4th   #121  Husqvarna  MARSHAL WELTIN 
  		 6th 4th 43
 5th   #14  KTM  TANNER WARD 
  		 4th 6th 43
 6th   #131  Yamaha  JAYCE PENNINGTON 
 WALNUT HILL,  		 3rd 8th 43
 7th   #5  Kawasaki  TYLER MEDAGLIA 
 MARYHILL,  		 5th 5th 42
 8th   #46  Yamaha  MARCO CANNELLA 
  		 9th 7th 36
 9th   #50  KTM  JYIRE MITCHELL 
  		 7th 9th 36
 10th   #48  Kawasaki  WESTEN WROZYNA 
 NEWTONVILLE,  		 10th 10th 32
 11th   #11  Husqvarna  DAVEY FRASER 
 LANGLEY,  		 12th 11th 29
 12th   #60  KTM  QUINN AMYOTTE 
 BLACKSTOCK,  		 11th 16th 25
 13th   #427  Honda  DEGAN PALMER 
 ST. GEORGE,  		 15th 17th 20
 14th   #64  Husqvarna  WILLIAM CRETE 
 BLAINVILLE,  		 24th 12th 16
 15th   #146  Kawasaki  TYLER GIBBS 
 DEROCHE,  		 19th 14th 19
 16th   #35  Husqvarna  CHRISTOPHER FORTIER 
  		 31st 13th 13
 17th   #27  Yamaha  HAYDEN HALSTEAD 
  		 13th 23rd 16
 18th   #720  Yamaha  JEREMY MCKIE 
 BELOEIL,  		 14th 38th 12
 19th   #36  KTM  TEREN GERBER 
  		 21st 15th 16
 20th   #562  Yamaha  JAMIE POWELL 
 CARLETON PLACE,  		 17th 19th 16
 21st   #179  Kawasaki  CAMERON WROZYNA 
 NEWTONVILLE,  		 16th 31st 10
 22nd   #86  Honda  SAMUEL LAVOIE 
 DÃ©GELIS,  		 22nd 18th 12
 23rd   #40  Kawasaki  GUILLAUME ST-CYR 
 VICTORIAVILLE,  		 18th 32nd 8
 24th   #43  Yamaha  ANTHONY SPADACCINI 
 OTTAWA,  		 25th 20th 7
 25th   #41  Yamaha  JACK WRIGHT 
 PORT PERRY,  		 20th 22nd 10
 26th   #640  Honda  AARON ZIELFELDER 
  		 23rd 21st 8
 27th   #906  Husqvarna  LOIC LEONARD 
  		 34th 24th 2
 28th   #777  Yamaha  BRENDAN SIPPLE 
 AUSTIN,  		 38th 25th 1
 29th   #71  KTM  DUNCAN MACLEOD 
 LAMBTON SHORES,  		 DNF 26th 0
 30th   #691  KTM  BLAIR NAUTA 
  		 30th 27th 0
 31st   #295  Honda  KEENAN PETERSON 
 EAST GWILLIMBURY,  		 28th 28th 0
 32nd   #211  KTM  WILLIAM COTE 
  		 29th 29th 0
 33rd   #123  Yamaha  DYLAN LESSARD 
  		 32nd 30th 0
 34th   #61  KTM  VINCENT LAUZON 
  		 26th 33rd 0
 35th   #725  KTM  BRANDON MORNEAU 
  		 35th 34th 0
 36th   #975  TM  CORENTIN DIETZ 
 HUDSON,  		 33rd 35th 0
 37th   #115  KTM  WILLIAM MIREAULT 
  		 27th 36th 0
 38th   #97  Yamaha  CHRISTOPHER DA SILVA 
 SAINT-JEAN-SUR-RICHE,  		 37th 37th 0
 39th   #238  Suzuki  BEN ROBINSON 
 HOOKSETT,  		 36th DNF 0
 40th   #345  Husqvarna  JOSH PRIOR 
  		 39th DNF 0
 DNF   #26  KTM  ANTONY VIGER 
  		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF   #243  Yamaha  LIAM WEBBER 
 MARION BRIDGE,  		 DNF DNF 0
250 PRO POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 6/1/2019
Finish		 6/3/2019
Finish		 6/15/2019
Finish		 7/13/2019
Finish		 7/20/2019
Finish		 7/27/2019
Finish		 8/3/2019
Finish		 Total Points
1st – DYLAN WRIGHT
#19 – , 		 3rd 2nd 6th 1st 1st 1st 2nd 357
2nd – JESS PETTIS
#1 – , 		 7th 3rd 11th 2nd 2nd 2nd 1st 319 (-38)
3rd – LUKE RENZLAND
#94 – , 		 2nd 10th 1st 3rd 3rd 9th 3rd 287 (-70)
4th – TYLER MEDAGLIA
#5 – MARYHILL, 		 6th 5th 2nd 4th 6th 5th 7th 282 (-75)
5th – MARSHAL WELTIN
#121 – , 		 4th 1st 3rd 5th 11th 3rd 4th 279 (-78)
6th – TANNER WARD
#14 – , 		 5th 9th 4th 7th 5th 4th 5th 270 (-87)
7th – MARCO CANNELLA
#46 – , 		 9th 6th 5th 6th 7th 6th 8th 248 (-109)
8th – WESTEN WROZYNA
#48 – NEWTONVILLE, 		 11th 8th 7th 12th 10th 13th 10th 186 (-171)
9th – JOSH OSBY
#21 – VALPARAISO, 		 1st 4th 17th 13th 4th     174 (-183)
10th – QUINN AMYOTTE
#60 – BLACKSTOCK, 		 14th 11th 25th 11th 14th 12th 12th 161 (-196)
450 PRO – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes  
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #54  Yamaha  PHIL NICOLETTI 
  		 2nd 1st 57
 2nd   #800  Honda  MIKE ALESSI 
  		 1st 3rd 55
 3rd   #1  Honda  COLTON FACCIOTTI 
  		 5th 2nd 48
 4th   #2  Kawasaki  MATT GOERKE 
 MARYHILL,  		 3rd 8th 43
 5th   #39  Suzuki  RYAN DOWD 
 LUDLOW,  		 6th 5th 41
 6th   #10  Yamaha  KEYLAN MESTON 
 CALGARY,  		 10th 4th 39
 7th   #12  Husqvarna  CADE CLASON 
  		 7th 6th 39
 8th   #637  Honda  BOBBY PIAZZA 
 EASTON,  		 8th 9th 35
 9th   #196  Yamaha  CHASE MARQUIER 
 NEWCASTLE,  		 12th 7th 33
 10th   #24  Kawasaki  JASON BENNY 
 JOLIETTE,  		 11th 10th 31
 11th   #80  Yamaha  SAM GAYNOR 
 ERIN,  		 9th 12th 31
 12th   #16  KTM  COLE THOMPSON 
 BRIGDEN,  		 4th 38th 23
 13th   #456  Honda  JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BUJOLD 
 LONGUEUIL,  		 14th 14th 24
 14th   #170  Yamaha  JOSH GEDAK 
 INNISFAIL,  		 18th 11th 23
 15th   #526  Honda  PARKER EALES 
 MAPLE RIDGE,  		 16th 13th 23
 16th   #91  Suzuki  JOHN DOWD 
 LUDLOW,  		 15th 15th 22
 17th   #44  Husqvarna  YANICK BOUCHER 
 HEARST,  		 13th 18th 21
 18th   #282  Yamaha  DYLAN KIRCHNER 
  		 23rd 16th 13
 19th   #110  Yamaha  BROCK KELLY 
  		 17th 20th 15
 20th   #53  Yamaha  TOMMY DALLAIRE 
  		 24th 17th 11
 21st   #47  KTM  MICHAEL FOWLER 
 BEECH CREEK,  		 27th 19th 7
 22nd   #519  Kawasaki  JOSH CARTWRIGHT 
 TALLAHASSEE,  		 19th 24th 9
 23rd   #248  Yamaha  TRAVIS DELNICKI 
 WOODSTOCK,  		 20th 21st 11
 24th   #570  Husqvarna  THOMAS LANPHEAR 
 PRESTON,  		 26th 22nd 4
 25th   #312  KTM  CHRIS MAKUTA 
 MOREHEAD CITY,  		 28th 23rd 3
 26th   #128  Yamaha  SIMON LESSARD 
  		 38th 25th 1
 27th   #383  Kawasaki  CAMERON MEAD 
 RICHMOND HILL,  		 31st 26th 0
 28th   #28  Yamaha  ERIC JEFFERY 
 COURTICE,  		 39th 27th 0
 29th   #74  KTM  RYAN DERRY 
  		 25th 28th 1
 30th   #81  Honda  COLE WILSON 
 UXBRIDGE,  		 29th 29th 0
 31st   #727  Yamaha  BRYAN CORMIER 
  		 22nd 30th 4
 32nd   #621  Yamaha  HAYDN LOTHIAN 
 KAWARTHA LAKES,  		 32nd 31st 0
 33rd   #73  Honda  DARIO ZECCA 
  		 36th 32nd 0
 34th   #514  Yamaha  ANTHONY ROTH 
 STAFFORD TOWNSHIP,  		 30th 33rd 0
 35th   #171  Yamaha  DAVID KAHN 
 OTTAWA,  		 34th 34th 0
 36th   #328  Kawasaki  TALAN HANSEN 
 TREVOR,  		 37th 35th 0
 37th   #401  Kawasaki  KIETH JOHNSON 
  		 21st 36th 5
 38th   #627  Kawasaki  CONNOR CAPELLE 
 DAWSON CREEK,  		 35th 37th 0
 39th   #491  Yamaha  CODY MCKAGUE 
  		 33rd 39th 0
 40th   #66  Yamaha  ZACK ZAGER 
 MELBOURNE,  		 40th DNF 0
 DNF   #143  Honda  TRAVIS BARRETTE 
 LAKESHORE,  		 DNF DNF 0
450 PRO POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 6/1/2019
Finish		 6/3/2019
Finish		 6/15/2019
Finish		 7/13/2019
Finish		 7/20/2019
Finish		 7/27/2019
Finish		 8/3/2019
Finish		 Total Points
1st – COLTON FACCIOTTI
#1 – , 		 2nd 1st 2nd 4th 1st 2nd 3rd 342
2nd – MIKE ALESSI
#800 – , 		 4th 4th 9th 1st 4th 1st 2nd 328 (-14)
3rd – PHIL NICOLETTI
#54 – , 		 3rd 2nd 6th 2nd 13th 3rd 1st 311 (-31)
4th – COLE THOMPSON
#16 – BRIGDEN, 		 1st 6th 11th 3rd 5th 4th 12th 275 (-67)
5th – CADE CLASON
#12 – , 		 10th 10th 5th 9th 8th 5th 7th 241 (-101)
6th – RYAN DOWD
#39 – LUDLOW, 		 12th 9th 7th 10th 9th 9th 5th 218 (-124)
6th – MATT GOERKE
#2 – MARYHILL, 		 6th 8th 1st   2nd 16th 4th 218 (-124)
8th – KEYLAN MESTON
#10 – CALGARY, 		 7th 7th 10th 21st 7th 6th 6th 213 (-129)
9th – SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
#3 – , 		 5th 3rd 8th 5th 3rd     194 (-148)
10th – SAM GAYNOR
#80 – ERIN, 		 14th 15th 20th 14th 11th 10th 11th 165 (-177)
FXR PREMIX – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes  
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #218  KTM  NATHAN BLES 
  		 1st 1st 60
 2nd   #15  Unknown  JOHN CORBETT 
  		 2nd 3rd 52
 3rd   #132  TM  ROMAIN VANDELEEN 
  		 5th 2nd 48
 4th   #424  Honda  AUSTIN WATLING 
 CORUNNA,  		 3rd 4th 48
 5th   #47  KTM  MICHAEL COMTOIS 
 SCOTT,  		 4th 5th 44
 6th   #527  KTM  TODD GORDON 
  		 7th 6th 39
 7th   #226  Yamaha  JEAN-SEBASTIEN TRUDEL 
  		 6th 9th 37
 8th   #10  Yamaha  ANTOINE BROUILLETTE 
 LOURDES-DE-JOLIETTE,  		 9th 7th 36
 9th   #257  KTM  DAVE LEFRANCOIS 
  		 8th 8th 36
 10th   #36  KTM  WILLIAM GENEST 
 SAINTE-CATHERINE-DE-,  		 10th 10th 32
 11th   #147  Kawasaki  SAMUEL POWER 
 SEPT-ÃŽLES,  		 11th 11th 30
 12th   #574  KTM  CHARLES CHARLTON 
 LANGLEY TOWNSHIP,  		 14th 12th 26
 13th   #488  Yamaha  JEFFERY DENIS 
  		 12th 14th 26
 14th   #415  Yamaha  JEREMY DENIS 
  		 16th 13th 23
 15th   #810  Yamaha  TREVOR POLLOCK 
 CAMERON,  		 17th 15th 20
 16th   #196  Yamaha  PIERRE-IVES GRAVAL 
  		 18th 16th 18
 17th   #17  Unknown  JACOB THIBULT 
  		 13th DNF 13
 18th   #975  TM  CORENTIN DIETZ 
 HUDSON,  		 15th DNF 11
 DNF   #981  Yamaha  SEBASTIEN ALIX 
  		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF   #107  Yamaha  RYAN GAULD 
 NEW LOWELL,  		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF   #670  Yamaha  CHLOE PONCIA-MYRE 
 EMBRUN,  		 DNF DNF 0
FXR PREMIX POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 6/1/2019
Finish		 6/3/2019
Finish		 6/15/2019
Finish		 7/13/2019
Finish		 7/20/2019
Finish		 7/27/2019
Finish		 8/3/2019
Finish		 Total Points
1st – NATHAN BLES
#218 – , 		 2nd 1st 1st 1st 1st 1st 1st 381
2nd – AUSTIN WATLING
#424 – CORUNNA, 		         2nd 4th 4th 147 (-234)
3rd – SAMUEL POWER
#147 – SEPT-ÃŽLES, 		       10th 7th 5th 11th 144 (-237)
4th – CHARLES CHARLTON
#574 – LANGLEY TOWNSHIP, 		 14th 8th 6th   11th   12th 138 (-243)
5th – RYAN GAULD
#107 – NEW LOWELL, 		       6th 4th 2nd   136 (-245)
6th – TODD GORDON
#527 – , 		       4th 5th   6th 122 (-259)
7th – BOSTON BOOTS
#885 – OGDEN, 		 4th 3rd           96 (-285)
8th – ZACH UFIMZEFF
#34 – LAKE COUNTRY, 		 6th 4th           88 (-293)
9th – TREVOR POLLOCK
#810 – CAMERON, 		         13th 6th 15th 87 (-294)
10th – CHARLIE JOHNSTON
#125 – CALGARY, 		 3rd 13th 4th         84 (-297)
WMXE – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes  
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #1  KTM  EVE BRODEUR 
 LAVAL,  		 1st 1st 60
 2nd   #192  Husqvarna  ISABELLE THIBAULT 
 SAINT-NORBERT-D’ARTH,  		 2nd 2nd 54
 3rd   #5  KTM  SARAH-KIM VILLENEUVE 
 SAGUENAY,  		 3rd 3rd 50
 4th   #31  Yamaha  MEGAN BRODEUR 
 COATICOOK,  		 4th 4th 46
 5th   #265  Yamaha  BRITTANY GAGNE 
 DUMMER,  		 5th 5th 42
 6th   #14  Honda  BRITTANI MAJCHER 
  		 6th 6th 40
 7th   #297  KTM  JACQUELINE RIESS 
 EDEN PRAIRIE,  		 7th 7th 38
 8th   #15  Yamaha  EDEN NETELKOS 
 PORT JERVIS,  		 8th 8th 36
 9th   #73  Husqvarna  BROOKE MERROW 
 ORRINGTON,  		 9th 9th 34
 10th   #593  Yamaha  VALERIE FILION 
  		 10th 10th 32
 11th   #345  Honda  KAYCEY PRIOR 
 HEBRON,  		 13th 11th 28
 12th   #670  Yamaha  CHLOE PONCIA-MYRE 
 EMBRUN,  		 12th 12th 28
 13th   #9  Yamaha  CARRIE DAVIS 
 SOUTH KINGSTOWN,  		 11th 13th 28
 14th   #122  KTM  BROOK GREENLAW 
 KAWARTHA LAKES,  		 16th 14th 22
 15th   #75  Yamaha  LINDSEY BRADLEY 
 PETERBOROUGH,  		 15th 16th 21
 16th   #10  Yamaha  KELCEY JONES 
 FRASERVILLE,  		 17th 15th 20
 17th   #33  KTM  MALIA GARANT 
 BEAUMONT,  		 14th 20th 18
 18th   #818  Kawasaki  CINDY TRUDEL 
 SAINT-COLOMBAN,  		 23rd 17th 12
 19th   #81  Yamaha  OCEANNE BRODEUR 
  		 19th 19th 14
 20th   #627  KTM  NAYDEEN LOTHIAN 
 KAWARTHA LAKES,  		 26th 18th 8
 21st   #145  Yamaha  HAILEY JOHNSON 
 COURTICE,  		 18th 21st 13
 22nd   #12  Husqvarna  EMILIE-CLAIRE LEBEL 
 SAINTE-CATHERINE-DE-,  		 20th 23rd 9
 23rd   #27  KTM  MAYA LEGARE 
 TORONTO,  		 21st 22nd 9
 24th   #98  Yamaha  MELANIE HARVEY 
 SAINT-JOSEPH-DE-BEAU,  		 22nd 24th 6
 25th   #196  KTM  KARINE GAUTHIER 
 GATINEAU,  		 25th 25th 2
 26th   #329  KTM  STACY PARIS 
 LÃ©VIS,  		 24th 26th 2
WMXE FINAL POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 6/1/2019
Finish		 6/3/2019
Finish		 6/15/2019
Finish		 7/13/2019
Finish		 7/20/2019
Finish		 7/27/2019
Finish		 8/3/2019
Finish		 Total Points
1st – ISABELLE THIBAULT
#192 – SAINT-NORBERT-D’ARTH, 		       2nd 1st 3rd 2nd 219
2nd – EVE BRODEUR
#141 – LAVAL, 		       1st 6th 1st 1st 218 (-1)
3rd – SARAH-KIM VILLENEUVE
#5 – SAGUENAY, 		       6th 2nd 4th 3rd 186 (-33)
4th – BRITTANY GAGNE
#265 – DUMMER, 		       5th 3rd 5th 5th 180 (-39)
5th – BRITTANI MAJCHER
#14 – , 		       4th 8th 6th 6th 160 (-59)
6th – LIZ BURKE
#108 – ROLLO BAY, 		       3rd 7th 2nd   139 (-80)
7th – JACQUELINE RIESS
#297 – EDEN PRAIRIE, 		       9th 11th 13th 7th 130 (-89)
8th – CHLOE PONCIA-MYRE
#670 – EMBRUN, 		       10th 9th 12th 12th 120 (-99)
9th – CARRIE DAVIS
#9 – SOUTH KINGSTOWN, 		       8th 15th 9th 13th 112 (-107)
10th – KAYCEY PRIOR
#345 – HEBRON, 		       14th 12th 8th 11th 108 (-111)

OK, I won’t get into the racing from Saturday or during the week at the ECAN here in this column. I’ll save that for something more in depth. I hope that was enough to get you through another cup, at least. Have a great week, everyone.

#975 Corentin Dietz gets the #Mondays honour for this sight lap slide out in the first turn on Saturday. See you at the races… | Bigwave photo