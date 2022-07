Video Interview | Catching Up with #533 Josiah Natzke | LEATT

By Billy Rainford

By Billy Rainford

We sit down and get to know New Zealand motocross racer #533 Josiah Natzke who will race the eastern swing of the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals for the Partzilla PRMX team starting at Walton Raceway.

