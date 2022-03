Video Interview | Logan Karnow Indy SX Press Day

Video Interview | Logan Karnow Indy SX Press Day

By Billy Rainford

We spoke with #67 Logan Karnow at Press Day for the 2022 Indianapolis Supercross at Lucas Oil Stadium. Logan’s story has become one of the highlights of this SX season. Watch and listen as he talks about it.

Friday, March 18, 2022.