Video | Jimmy Decotis 125 Last-to-11th GoPro from Deschambault Moto 2

From Throttle Media Productions:

After a small technical issue just before the gate drop, Jimmy had to play catch up against a field of 250s. The crowd in Quebec was in for a treat as Jimmy put in some hot laps to try and reach the front of the pack, Enjoy 🙂