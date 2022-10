VIDEO | Podium Speeches from FWM AX Round 2

By Billy Rainford

John Wren interviews Parker Eales, Brock Hoyer, and Marcus Deausy after the final Pro Am moto at Round 2 of the 2022 Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships at Chilliwack Heritage Park in Chilliwack, BC.