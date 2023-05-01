Video | Josh Cartwright 2023 Nashville Supercross Interview
By Billy Rainford
Psychic Motorsports FXR Kawasaki rider #519 Josh Cartwright is from Memphis, Tennessee, and raced the 2023 Nashville Supercross to tie his best-ever finish in the premiere 450 class with a 14th. We grabbed him at the end of the day to talk about it.
You can also grab the PODCAST from this video interview wherever you get your podcasts.
