Video | Kailub Russell vs. Chris Birch on the new KTM 300 EXC ERZBERGRODEO | KTM

Video | Kailub Russell vs. Chris Birch on the new KTM 300 EXC ERZBERGRODEO | KTM

The race is on – who gets to the top of the Iron Giant first!

Fresh from picking up their new special edition KTM 300 EXC ERZBERGRODEO machines, eight-time GNCC champion Kailub Russell and renowned adventure rider Chris Birch went head-to-head in Austria to see who could reach the top of the famous Red Bull Erzbergrodeo mountain first.

Will Kailub’s speed or Chris’s technical ability win the day?

CHECK IT OUT: CHRIS BIRCH & KAILUB RUSSELL TAKE THE NEW KTM 300 XC-W ERZBERGRODEO FOR A RIDE UP THE IRON GIANT

KTM Canada

Hard enduro expert Chris Birch is joined by eight-time GNCC Champion Kailub Russell on a different kind of challenge as they both tackle some of the key sections of the notorious Erzbergrodeo Hare Scramble. Picking up two new KTM 300 XC-W ERZBERGRODEO machines from the home of KTM in Mattighofen, Austria, they head straight to the infamous Iron Giant.

Solid preparation for a white-knuckled event like the Erzbergrodeo is half the battle. It helps by saving crucial time in the pits and seconds on the course. A racer like Russell knows all about having the most honed and competitive package to fly through speedy sections and stare at some of the gnarliest obstacles, while Birch demands nothing less than the finest technical setup and performance to bounce through the trickiest extreme sections. The 2023 KTM 300 XC-W ERZBERGRODEO has been crafted to benefit the attributes of both stars and features premium race-developed parts. The 2023 model does full justice to the demands of the infamous mountain and the riders who face it.

The competitive edge comes through parts like the CNC-machined triple clamps, factory wheels with anodized hubs, a Supersprox Stealth rear sprocket, a map select switch and the solid rear brake disc. Going faster or better also means a heightened degree of risk or punishment to the equipment. This is where the 2023 KTM 300 XC-W ERZBERGRODEO also raises the bar with a capable handguard set, a radiator protector, chain guard bracket and clutch protector, front and rear brake guards, a rear brake safety wire and lightweight skid plate.

Russell and Birch know that distinction and style cannot be underestimated: look good, feel good. The 2023 KTM 300 XC-W ERZBERGRODEO is graced with a racing orange frame, a factory Selle Della Valle orange seat and the Erzbergrodeo graphics set that subtly mixes gray with the distinctive KTM hue. The livery also carries some of the markers and checkpoints from the Erzbergrodeo such as the ‘Elevator,’ ‘Machine’ and ‘Carl’s Diner.’

The 2023 KTM 300 XC-W ERZBERGRODEO is a fine instrument of enduro excellence. At the Erzbergrodeo – or any race for that matter – it is primed for attacking the course and forging dominant results.

To aspire to be the best, and ride with the best, you need the best.

2023 KTM 300 XC-W ERZBERGRODEO HIGHLIGHTS

// Special Erzbergrodeo graphics

// Frame powder coated in racing orange

// Factory wheels with anodized hubs

// Closed, heavy-duty handguards

// Radiator fan and radiator protectors

// CNC-machined triple clamps

// Factory orange seat and lightweight skid plate

// Chain guide bracket protection

// Supersprox Stealth rear sprocket

// Clutch slave cylinder protection and orange oil plug

// Front and rear pull straps

// Front brake disc guard

// Solid rear disc and disc guard

// Rear brake safety wire

// Map selector switch The 2023 KTM 300 XC-W ERZBERGRODEO will be available this summer at authorized KTM dealerships, but quantities are limited.