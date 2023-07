Video | Kevin Tyler Explains the 1993 Retro Yamahas for Riverglade

By Billy Rainford

MX101 Racing team owner Kevin ‘KT’ Tyler explains the 1993 retro Yamahas for the team at Round 6 of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at Riverglade MX in Moncton, NB. The bikes were part of a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Yamaha YZs.

Saturday, July 22, 2023.