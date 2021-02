Video | Leatt | Heritage S1 E1 – The Origin

I don’t know about you, but I’m a sucker for a good documentary. And if it has to do with Motocross, sign me up!

Check out this origin story from Leatt:

Everyone has a story to tell. @officialleatt has one of mystery and problem-solving.

Travel back to the beginning and discover how a tragic accident inspired a South African doctor to solve a unique problem.