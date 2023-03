Video | One Minute of Kaven Benoit on a KTM 250 2-Stroke at Club MX

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by KTM Canada

#126 Kaven Benoit will return to full-time Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals racing in 2023 on board a KTM 250 2-stroke. Turn the volume up and enjoy 1 minute of 2-stroke joy at Club MX. #RAW Thursday, March 9, 2023.