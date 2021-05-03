There’s Still Time to Support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
The biggest names in Supercross have stepped up big this season to help support the St. Jude mission: Finding Cures. Saving Children. At St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food—because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.
Get your bids in now. Over 70 unique items to choose from. The auction closes at 6 p.m. ET today!
Notes:
- The Supercross – St. Jude online auction is open for bids until 6:00 pm ET today.
- Auction Site – www.stjude.org/supercrossauction
- Over 70 different auction items to be bid on from your favourite team or rider
- All proceeds benefit the children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
