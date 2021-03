Video | Pro Circuit Open Supercross Main | Dade City MX

By Billy Rainford

Thanks to Jim Edgar (mxracer546) for going Facebook Live during the racing action at the 6th Annual Pro Circuit Open at Dade City MX in Dade City, Florida.

The Main gets a red flag restart with 5 laps to go.