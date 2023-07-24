Video | Riverglade MTB Lap after the 2023 Pro Motocross National

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Scott Sports Canada

Take a MTB lap of the Riverglade MX track just outside Moncton, New Brunswick, after Round 6 of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals.

Unfortunately, they went out and groomed the track immediately after the final 450 Pro moto so we don’t get to see what the track actually looked like while the riders raced it. I complain a little and sweat a lot on this one as I tried to pedal over the freshly tilled dirt.