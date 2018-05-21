Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Victoria Day is a federal Canadian public holiday celebrated on the last Monday preceding May 25, in honour of Queen Victoria’s birthday. As such, it is the Monday between the 18th to the 24th inclusive, and thus is always the penultimate Monday of May.

Official name: Victoria Day, French: Fête de la Reine

Also called: May Long Weekend, May Long, May Two-Four, May Run

Observed by: Canadians

Yep, we made it – the first official holiday of the “summer” season. Of course, it’s still spring, but today ushers in another summer here in Canada. I’ve always had a hard time calling it, “The Two-Four,” but can remember many a weekend back in the day of having our “Two-Four” taken away by the local police as we entered the beach town of Grand Bend on the eastern shore of Lake Huron in Ontario.

If you’re a racer in your late teens, this weekend is the first test of your commitment to the sport. Seriously, go with me here…

Every racer faces this choice in his or her career. When you were younger, all you wanted to do was be on your dirt bike. You woke up in the morning, put on your jersey and went to school. You came home and waited until your parents came home from work so you could head out to the practice track to ride until dusk. You woke up the next morning and did that again for 5 days straight until you finally made it to the weekend when you’d load up and head off to the races.

Well, fast forward a few years and you’re being bombarded with more teenaged decisions.

For most, the Canadian winter means time off the bike and into either hockey skates or ski and snowboard boots. It’ a time away from moto and the rigors of the weekly grind. Whether that helps or hinders a Canadian racer’s career in the sport is an argument for another day. The answer to that lies in where you see you racing career going, is all I’ll say at this point.

But now the spring is here, the snow is gone, and the racing schedule is as busy as it gets. Unfortunately, it’s also that time of year when your friends who aren’t into MX are going to parties, hitting the beach, going camping, or generally just hanging out with each other. When you’re young, all four of those choices are extremely important; to miss a day at the beach is a big deal!

This is where your commitment to the sport comes in. What will you do? What do you want from the sport? Can you bear to miss a few “Jimmy’s parents are away and everyone is going there Friday night!” to stay focused on racing?

Now that I’m older, the decision seems like a compete no-brainer. The same things happen every time at those parties and you really aren’t missing anything, but when you’re young, it’s the end of the world and a huge hit to your social standing to not be there.

So, here we are on the May Long Weekend. Did you go to the races or did you decide you needed to hang out and do nothing with your friends? If you answered B, my crystal ball tells me you’re not going to make it to the top of the sport. Having said that, you may continue riding for fun longer than the ones who gave up their young social lives and focused solely on Moto. See what I’m saying?

Goofing off with friends has claimed many a Canadian motocrosser. The sport is littered with stories guys who had all the potential in the world only to get caught up in the trappings of “hanging out with friends.”

When you’re 17, you think you’re old. You don’t realize you have the rest of your life to goof around with buddies. I remember feeling the oldest I ever felt when I was 26. Again, that’s another story.

If you’re a moto parent, you may have just dealt with your teen racer who you know is battling this dilemma. You may have had to actually talk them into going to a long weekend double-header when they really wanted to go camping with friends. It’s a serious part in the development of a racer.

I bet, if we spoke with a bunch of the top racers, they’d tell us what it was like when they made the choice between getting serious and turning into a “weekend Pro.” In fact, if I remember, I’m going to work that question into the next interview I do with one of them.

My point? Go race. You’re not missing anything from those parties and there’s a ton of time you don’t realize is coming to hang around with friends. And believe me, 26 is not old.

Shelby Turner Injured and OUT for Women’s West MX Nationals

I spoke with one of her sponsors late Sunday night and they told me about the injury to multi-time and defending Women’s West MX National champion, Shelby Turner. Shelby has had a busy winter of racing all over the place. She made it through unscathed but then just managed to compound fracture her tib/fib in an incident out in Raymond, Alberta, Sunday. Here’s here Instagram post from this morning:

Get well soon, Shelby. It looks like that west championship is wide open for a first-time champ.

Club MX Redemption Racing is Coming!

If you’re a racer in the 250 class this outdoor season, you should be very concerned with the fire power the Club MX Redemption Racing team is coming in with. Josh Snider and the gang have a tandem of riders who are proven “fast guys” and should be in your consideration for the title in any conversation.

#18 Josh Osby (it still looks like Brad Nauditt) and #335 Joey Crown are coming and they are going to make this a dogfight up at the front.

Josh has just proven to himself and everyone else that he has the speed to race at the top level in 250 Supercross. That confidence he’s bringing is going to be something the rest of the field will have to deal with on a weekly basis. Josh isn’t coming into this season for second place.

Joey has had a string of really flukey injuries. After a vehicle crash and then a snowboarding accident took him out of his final amateur year, he’s ready to get back to winning and realizing his career-long potential.

If Joey is strong and fit, look out. If he’s racing himself into shape, look out…later in the summer.

The 250 class is going to be crowded up at the front, and one of these two youngsters could be standing on the top spot when the dust settles.

MXGP of Germany | Teutschenthal

MX2 – GP Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 61 Prado, Jorge ESP RFME KTM 22 25 47 2 1 Jonass, Pauls LAT LAMSF KTM 25 22 47 3 10 Vlaanderen, Calvin RSA KNMV HON 20 20 40 4 919 Watson, Ben GBR ACU YAM 18 18 36 5 14 Beaton, Jed AUS MA KAW 14 15 29 6 747 Cervellin, Michele ITA FMI HON 15 14 29 7 29 Jacobi, Henry GER DMSB HUS 16 13 29 8 19 Olsen, Thomas Kjer DEN DMU HUS 6 16 22 9 46 Pootjes, Davy NED KNMV KTM 10 12 22 10 193 Geerts, Jago BEL FMB YAM 9 11 20 11 172 Van doninck, Brent BEL FMB HUS 7 9 16 12 95 Furlotti, Simone ITA FMI YAM 4 10 14 13 66 Larranaga Olano, Iker ESP RFME HUS 11 3 14 14 127 Rodriguez, Anthony VEN FMV YAM 5 8 13 15 321 Bernardini, Samuele ITA FMI TM 13 0 13 16 64 Covington, Thomas USA MUL HUS 8 4 12 17 872 Boisrame, Mathys FRA FFM HON 12 0 12 18 226 Koch, Tom GER DMSB KTM 3 5 8 19 56 Weltin, Marshal USA AMA HON 0 7 7 20 53 Walsh, Dylan NZL MNZ HUS 0 6 6 21 931 Zanotti, Andrea SMR FSM HUS 0 2 2 22 34 De Waal, Micha-Boy NED KNMV HON 2 0 2 23 43 Bres, Natanael FRA FFM KTM 0 1 1 24 102 Sikyna, Richard SVK SMF KTM 1 0 1 25 75 Roosiorg, Hardi EST EMF KTM 0 0 0 26 426 Mewse, Conrad GBR ACU KTM 0 0 0 27 44 Lesiardo, Morgan ITA FMI KTM 0 0 0 28 199 Zaragoza, Jorge ESP RFME YAM 0 0 0 29 101 Pichon, Zachary FRA FFM KTM 0 0 0 30 26 Bertuzzi, Nicola ITA FMI KTM 0 0 0 31 338 Herbreteau, David FRA FFM KTM 0 0 0

MX2 – World Championship Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Bike Total ARG EUR ESP ITA POR RUS LAT GER GBR FRA ITA INA INA CZE BEL SUI BUL TUR NED ITA 1 1 Jonass, Pauls LAT KTM 351 25-25 25-25 25-25 18-12 22-14 25-25 22-16 25-22 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 2 61 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM 329 5-14 22-22 22-20 25-22 25-25 22-22 11-25 22-25 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 3 19 Olsen, T. DEN HUS 288 20-22 20-20 20-18 20-5 18-22 18-16 25-22 6-16 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 4 919 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 246 18-18 11-14 7-13 10-14 16-20 20-15 16-18 18-18 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 5 14 Beaton, Jed AUS KAW 203 14-13 13-4 13-15 6-13 20-18 13-14 7-11 14-15 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 6 10 Vlaanderen, C. RSA HON 196 3-16 6-10 14-14 0-16 3-15 15-18 12-14 20-20 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 7 193 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 160 9-11 18-8 0-4 14-8 2-7 9-12 18-20 9-11 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 8 29 Jacobi, Henry GER HUS 157 16-5 8-0 9-0 22-11 12-13 0-8 15-9 16-13 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 9 46 Pootjes, Davy NED KTM 140 2-7 12-12 6-8 13-15 0-6 10-6 6-15 10-12 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 10 747 Cervellin, M. ITA HON 139 13-0 – – – – 15-10 10-5 14-20 10-13 15-14 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 11 64 Covington, T. USA HUS 134 11-3 14-16 4-2 16-25 0-0 4-7 20-0 8-4 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 12 18 Brylyakov, V. RUS YAM 127 12-12 9-9 1-11 12-20 13-16 12-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 13 426 Mewse, Conrad GBR KTM 126 15-2 16-18 18-12 1-18 0-0 6-2 13-5 0-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 14 66 Larranaga Olano, I. ESP HUS 122 10-9 3-7 0-6 7-9 5-10 11-10 9-12 11-3 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 15 321 Bernardini, S. ITA TM 100 6-4 0-1 12-5 9-4 4-9 7-5 14-7 13-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 16 96 Lawrence, H. AUS HON 99 22-15 15-15 16-16 – – – – – – 0-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 17 811 Sterry, Adam GBR KAW 94 8-0 5-13 11-7 11-0 15-12 3-9 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 18 57 Sanayei, D. USA KAW 68 0-20 0-11 15-22 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 19 172 Van doninck, B. BEL HUS 65 1-0 10-0 0-3 3-1 8-4 8-11 0-0 7-9 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 20 118 Rubini, S. FRA KTM 62 4-6 0-2 5-1 2-2 0-11 16-13 0-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

MXGP – GP Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 84 Herlings, Jeffrey NED KNMV KTM 25 25 50 2 243 Gajser, Tim SLO AMZS HON 22 22 44 3 21 Paulin, Gautier FRA MCM HUS 20 20 40 4 25 Desalle, Clement BEL FMB KAW 16 18 34 5 461 Febvre, Romain FRA FFM YAM 18 14 32 6 222 Cairoli, Antonio ITA FMI KTM 15 16 31 7 259 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED KNMV KTM 12 15 27 8 777 Bobryshev, Evgeny RUS MFR SUZ 11 12 23 9 12 Nagl, Maximilian GER DMSB TM 9 13 22 10 91 Seewer, Jeremy SUI FMS YAM 10 11 21 11 77 Lupino, Alessandro ITA FMI KAW 8 10 18 12 99 Anstie, Max GBR ACU HUS 6 9 15 13 33 Lieber, Julien BEL FMB KAW 13 2 15 14 89 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL FMB YAM 14 0 14 15 141 Desprey, Maxime FRA FFM KAW 5 7 12 16 27 Jasikonis, Arminas LTU LMSF HON 7 5 12 17 17 Butron, Jose ESP RFME KTM 1 8 9 18 100 Searle, Tommy GBR ACU KAW 4 3 7 19 22 Strijbos, Kevin BEL FMB KTM 0 6 6 20 152 Petrov, Petar BUL BMF HON 0 4 4 21 7 Leok, Tanel EST EMF HUS 2 1 3 22 85 Ekerold, Stefan GER DMSB KTM 3 0 3 23 613 Kovar, Vaclav CZE ACCR GAS 0 0 0 24 920 Valentin, Ander ESP RFME HUS 0 0 0 25 83 Renkens, Nathan BEL FMB HON 0 0 0 26 926 Delince, Jeremy BEL FMB HON 0 0 0 27 93 Bengtsson, Jonathan SWE SVEMO KTM 0 0 0 28 377 Krc, Martin CZE ACCR KTM 0 0 0 29 128 Monticelli, Ivo ITA FMI YAM 0 0 0 30 62 Gercar, Klemen SLO AMZS HUS 0 0 0 31 15 Bonini, Davide ITA FMI KTM 0 0 0 32 511 Clarke, Steven GBR ACU HON 0 0 0

MXGP – World Championship Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Bike Total ARG EUR ESP ITA POR RUS LAT GER GBR FRA ITA INA INA CZE BEL SUI BUL TUR NED ITA 1 84 Herlings, J. NED KTM 386 22-25 25-25 22-22 25-25 25-25 20-25 25-25 25-25 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 2 222 Cairoli, A. ITA KTM 338 25-22 22-22 25-25 18-22 22-22 22-16 22-22 15-16 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 3 25 Desalle, C. BEL KAW 278 20-20 13-14 18-18 22-20 0-20 25-22 16-16 16-18 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 4 21 Paulin, G. FRA HUS 258 15-15 14-20 14-20 15-16 18-0 18-15 18-20 20-20 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 5 461 Febvre, Romain FRA YAM 255 18-16 15-16 20-16 20-14 16-18 14-20 20-0 18-14 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 6 243 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 221 – – 12-8 13-15 16-13 20-16 16-18 12-18 22-22 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 7 259 Coldenhoff, G. NED KTM 207 11-10 16-18 10-14 14-18 14-15 0-12 13-15 12-15 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 8 89 Van Horebeek, J. BEL YAM 193 16-18 20-0 11-13 11-15 15-13 15-3 15-14 14-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 9 91 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 176 14-0 11-13 15-6 13-11 13-14 12-13 7-13 10-11 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 10 33 Lieber, Julien BEL KAW 149 13-9 4-0 16-12 12-6 11-3 13-14 10-11 13-2 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 11 12 Nagl, M. GER TM 143 8-13 10-7 12-10 8-0 9-11 5-11 9-8 9-13 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 12 777 Bobryshev, E. RUS SUZ 116 7-12 0-0 9-2 6-12 12-12 8-7 6-0 11-12 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 13 27 Jasikonis, A. LTU HON 105 6-7 8-10 6-11 4-0 0-6 11-8 11-5 7-5 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 14 77 Lupino, A. ITA KAW 105 2-11 0-2 4-5 7-8 6-7 10-10 5-10 8-10 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 15 99 Anstie, Max GBR HUS 96 9-6 18-12 – – – – – – 6-4 14-12 6-9 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 16 22 Strijbos, K. BEL KTM 81 4-0 7-11 7-8 3-7 0-9 7-2 3-7 0-6 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 17 24 Simpson, Shaun GBR YAM 76 10-14 0-15 0-7 10-0 10-10 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 18 141 Desprey, M. FRA KAW 75 – – 9-9 0-9 9-10 7-5 0-1 4-0 5-7 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 19 17 Butron, Jose ESP KTM 51 0-4 0-0 8-0 0-1 4-0 3-5 8-9 1-8 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 20 7 Leok, Tanel EST HUS 51 0-2 5-6 3-4 5-4 8-4 0-0 1-6 2-1 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

Next Round: June 3 – MXGP of Great Britain – Matterley Basin

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross | Hangtown Round 1

The 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship got underway at the 50th running of the Hangtown MX Classic. When I was a kid, “Hangtown” was a mysterious and magical-sounding place that I always dreamed of seeing. To be honest, the track doesn’t look like it’s all that much fun to race, but it gets the outdoor season started and so it’s a really big deal.

Your browser does not support iframes.

With defending champions Zach Osborne and Eli Tomac taking the wins, I guess there weren’t any real surprises at the front, but there were some very impressive rides by the rookies and younger riders in both classes.

OK, but let’s be serious. Who didn’t want to see the 125 All Star race?! Racer X did exactly what we all wanted and put together a highlight video of it. Check it out, and thanks!

Connor Stevenson Killing it in Colorado!

it’s fun keeping a watch on what young 13-year-old #11 Connor Stevenson is doing out in Colorado. At such a young age, he’s really racing beyond his years.

He raced over the weekend at Thunder Valley getting ready Loretta Lynn’s regional and did very well. In fact, he made it to the next round in 3 of his classes. You can only race 2 at Loretta’s but he’s putting himself in a great spot.

Unfortunately, you need to be 16 to race the All Star races. Too bad.

From MX Sports Pro Racing:

MX Sports Pro Racing has created the 125 All Star Series to bring 125cc 2-Stroke racing back to seven Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Nationals in 2018! Hangtown, Thunder Valley and Washougal in the west, plus High Point, The Wick and Budds Creek in the east, will all host rounds with a showdown at the Ironman finale.

The 125 All Star Series is open to current production-based 125cc 2-stroke machines, as well as non-current production models from the final three years of production for manufacturers that no longer produce 125cc models. To be eligible to compete riders must be a minimum 16 years of age, with an AMA skill classification of “B” or higher. Current and former AMA Pro Motocross-licensed riders are eligible to compete, so long as they are not participating in the professional classes at that event.

Program Features:

Machine Eligibility: 125cc 2-Stroke

Rider Eligibility: 16+ years of age and minimum “B” classification

AMA Membership required

Entry Fee: $50

Class: Limited to 30 riders – no qualifiers

Race Format: (1) practice/(1) 5-lap moto format on National Day

Moto will be immediately before Opening Ceremonies

This is not a purse-paying event

Good luck, Connor. Keep doing Canada proud down there!

OK, I hope that got you through another nice cup of coffee on this Monday Morning. I’m hopping in the #DMXVan tomorrow to head west for the first 4 rounds. There’s a lot to be done before I’m ready, so let’s call this one here.

Emily is fresh off surgery so I will be vying for the title of “Worst Guy on the Planet” when I leave her with family tomorrow. In my defense, it was scheduled for April and the plan was for her to actually come west with me on what would have been a really great trip, so I blame the doctor who changed it up at the last minute.

We’re scheduled to do our Preseason Podcast tonight with Jeff McConkey in Saskatchewan, Hammertime in BC, and me in Ontario. It should be good, so watch for that to be posted up on the site later tonight.

Also, we should be talking with Josh Snider, too, so watch for that one, as well.

Have a great weekend, everyone. Things are about to get crazy busy, so enjoy the calm before the storm.