Video | The Road Back to the Walton TransCan – Explained

By Billy Rainford

Greg Poisson is going to line up for the 2021 TransCan at Walton Raceway for the first time in 10 years. On the heels of the REVIVAL video success, we’re taking Greg on “The Road Back to Walton.”

Here in Part 1, Greg explains what he’s doing.