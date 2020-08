Walton TransCan Day 1 | The Moto 1 Winners | Presented by Race Tech

Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford

The 2020 TransCan GNC at Walton Raceway kicked off Wednesday with practice and then 9 first motos, starting with the traditional 250 Intermediate class.

The weather was perfect and the racing was intense. Here’s a quick look at the winners in each class that was run today.

It is time!

#164 Ryder McNabb went down in the first turn with the other #164 Wyatt Kerr. The two top Intermediate riders put on charges and McNabb ended up passing #170 Julien Benek when Benek made a mistake and took the moto 1 win. It was one heck of a ride!

#738 Steve Simms’ +30B defence is in jeopardy with the way #208 Devin Train raced to the win in moto 1.

Great early battle between #27 Maya Legare and eventual runaway winner #33 Malia Garant in Girls (9-16).

#1 Braxton Zeitner is the man…well, you know what I mean, in the 50GP class.

#95 Evan Stewart and #138 Dylan Rempel ran away with the first Supermini moto.

There aren’t many riders in the 450 Intermediate classes but the group is fast! #170 Julien Benek took the win. McNabb won’t be racing this class as Dylan Wright will be racing the Youth class this week on the practice 450.

Even an earlier trip to the hospital couldn’t stop #2 Sebastien Racine from running the pack down and taking the 250 Junior win. He should be one to watch for the Bronze Boot this year.

#27 Alek Guadagno took the win in the 65 (7-9) class through ruts that were up to his waist in places!

#15 Dexter Seitz is the one to beat in the older 65 (10-11) class.

Nothing left to do but dry the kit and get ready for Thursday. Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the races…

Full results can be found HERE.