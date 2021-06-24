WaltonONE Need to Know – It Isn’t a Party Unless Everyone Is Invited!

The motorsport community is prepared to blow the roof off for the 2021 Walton ONE Canada Day MXTour National in Walton, Ontario. A three day motorcycle vacation (#motocation) in the heart of Huron County, Walton, Ontario —affectionately known as Motocross Town.

This first of its kind event will incorporate 4 different brands of racing, Ontario Offroad Racing, Pro National Motocross/Amateur Motocross, Dirt Track Racing and UTV Racing all in one weekend July 1-2-3-4 2021. Creating a common scene for the entire industry and attracting some of the Canadian Off Road industry’s biggest stars. Broadcast live on Fox Sport2 and FloSport Network it will be a weekend of celebration and great racing.

The event will be produced in Stage 2 allowing spectators under capacity limits and camping! Friday July 2.2021

https://waltonraceway.ticketspice.com/waltonone-camping-gate-fees

Walton may be a drive from Toronto, but as thousands have learned over the years it is close to many great getaways for the perfect #motocation.

You may want to head for the beaches of Goderich or Bayfield just 45 minutes away. Great restaurants, shopping and beaches are the hallmarks of those welcoming communities. If you are in Bayfield check out Windmill Lake Waterpark, home to one of Canada’s largest land wake parks! Say hi to Jen, she is a huge action sport junkie.

Looking for something closer to Walton? Check out the great golf at Seaforth Golf Course, 15 minutes from Walton raceway. The course is home to the Country Classic, a PGA Canada-endorsed tournament. It is an immaculate course, just a short drive (and a putt) and boasts a wonderful patio.

OR check out Cowbell Brewery located just 10 minutes from Walton Raceway. The 40,000 square foot brewery is one of the largest in Canada. Great patio, indoor dining and place to explore. While you are in Blyth fill up at the UltraMart. Both businesses love the motocross community and we consider them friends!

Exploring cannot be easier with the G2G Trail on our doorstep. Stretching from Guelph, Ontario, to Goderich, Ontario, it is perfect for biking, hiking and some country air. The Trail is located 100 METERS from Walton Raceway’s front gate. It has become a point of pride for Huron County and if you find Chris Lee — he will happily take anyone for a bike ride down to Blyth. If you are looking to explore by motor, Walton’s Huron County Gravel Runner is our Walton Raceway “insider” map of our favourite spots. Perfect for Adventure bike riding in Huron County. Take back roads to hidden spots, soak in great country scenery on the road less traveled. Huron County is one of the great undiscovered gems of adventure bike touring.

Walton ONE is the Holiday you’ve been waiting for!

Changes May Happen — Welcome to COVID Times

Walton One Schedule:

Wednesday, June 30.2021

– Early Camping Entry – Free with weekend purchase. Click HERE

Thursday, July 1. 2021 – CLICK HERE TO BOOK CAMPING

– Move in and Camping Open.

– Ontario Offroad Championships Rd 1.

– 7:00pm Series Introductions Grand Opening — Live Entertainment.

Friday, July 2. 2021 CLICK HERE TO BOOK CAMPING/UTV Registration

– 9:00 am 50cc and Introduction to Motocross classes.

– 12:00 pm RD 1 MXTOUR PRO NATIONAL

– 4:00 pm – 6:00pm UTV Open Practice

– 7:00 pm – 9:00pm UTV Race

Saturday, July 3. 2021 CLICK HERE TO BOOK CAMPING

– Saturday Parts Canada Cup Amateur Day.

– 1:00pm-5:00pm Dirt Track Practice and Heats

– 6:00pm-9:00pm Dirt Track Race

– Canada Day Fireworks

Sunday, July 4. 2021 CLICK HERE TO BOOK CAMPING

– MXTOUR PRO NATIONAL

– Qualifiers based on OA results from Friday National.

– 3-moto format

– 15 +1 motos

Weekend Pricing

Camping

Weekend Camping $40.00 per vehicle

Admission

Adult $60.00 (Gate Opens 10:00am Thursday)

Youth $40.00 (Gate Opens 10:00am Thursday)

Photo Credit: James Lissimore