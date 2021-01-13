Win a TLD SE4 Carbon Helmet by Guessing the H1 Winner!

That’s right, DMX and Troy Lee Designs are giving you the chance to win a TLD SE4 Carbon Helmet simply by guessing the winner of the 450 Supercross Main this Saturday, January 16th in Houston, Texas.

HOW IT WORKS:

Choose the 450 Main winner on one of our social media pages (Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook) to enter.

Everyone who guesses the winner correctly will have their names put in a hat and the winner will be drawn from those.

Your choice must be in before the gate drops for the first 450 Heat race on Saturday!

Note: You must live in Canada to enter and helmet of your size will be mailed to you at no charge.

Winner will be notified the following day on the social media platform they used to enter.

Good luck, everyone, and enjoy the races!