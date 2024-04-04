Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo Announces Retirement from Racing Following the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Season

ELLENTON, Fla. (April 4, 2024) – Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo announced today his retirement from racing following this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. The Florida native rose to fame with 11 amateur National Championships before embarking on his professional debut in 2014. He won his first attempt in AT&T Stadium and wore the red plate for most of his rookie season, ultimately finishing fifth in the standings. Cianciarulo scored three straight runners-up in 250SX Class Championship standings, including a classic title battle in the 2018 Western Regional where he fell to Aaron Plessinger by two points in the final tally. His Pro Motocross Championship came in 2019 when he scored six overall victories in the 250 Class, clipping Dylan Ferrandis by 20 points in the standings.

“AC” immediately impressed aboard his KX450 scoring a podium in his first ever Premier Class race, the 2020 Anaheim Opener, followed by a runner-up finish in the 450 Class Motocross Championship. Cianciarulo put together his best 450SX Class season last year with a ninth overall in the point standings, including 12 top-10s, two top-fives, and a podium in Denver. With five races to go in the 2024 season, Cianciarulo holds 119 top-10’s in 154 SMX starts (77%). He added 78 top-fives and earned his 50th SMX podium with a third overall at High Point last summer. His 20 career SMX wins are good for 37th all-time: 11 250SX wins, 7 250 Motocross Class wins, 2 450 Motocross Class wins. In Premier Class racing alone, he has been inside the top-10 48 times in 66 tries (73%).

Adam’s retirement marks the end of an era filled with passion, dedication, and countless inspiring moments on and off the track. For Adam’s full retirement story, tune into his Plugged In podcast and this week’s SMX Insider episode on the SuperMotocross YouTube channel.