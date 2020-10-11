Sexton’s second-moto win was enough to vault him to the top of the overall classification and end his first season of premier class competition with the first victory of his career (3-1), making him the 70th different rider in history to win a 450 Class race. Tomac ended his three-year title reign with a runner-up finish (1-4), while Cianciarulo rounded out the podium in third (2-3).



“It’s unreal [to get this win]. It feels a little bit like a dream,” said Sexton. “Since I was young I always wanted to be a 450cc race winner and 450cc champion. That was a great race. Christian [Craig] and I were riding really well, then Adam made that mistake and we were there to take advantage of it. We put so much hard work in trying to get this [win] and we saved the best for last.”



Osborne finished sixth overall (5-7) to wrap up the championship.



Osborne’s title triumph comes on the heels of a breakout season in which his first career win at the opening round propelled him to a class-leading four victories and six podium finishes. In addition to being the oldest champion in American motocross history, Osborne is the 25th different rider to capture a 450 Class championship and became the 12th rider to win a national championship in each of Pro Motocross’ two divisions. The Virginia native also gave Husqvarna its first premier class title, three years after giving the manufacturer its first 250 Class championship during the 2017 season.



“It’s been the longest nine weeks of my life and this [last] one has been the toughest,” expressed Osborne, who ended the year with a 12-point margin in the final standings. “You think of a million ways to win and a million ways to lose, so I’m just so relieved this is finally over. That was the longest moto of my life. I actually thought about retiring after injuring my back earlier this year, but my wife encouraged me to keep going. We came into this outdoor season looking to get some good results and I never could have imagined that we’d be up here today with this championship. It just goes to prove you should never give up, because anything can happen.”