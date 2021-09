2021 Team Canada MXON Post-Race Interviews | CobMtn Sports and Callus Moto

By Billy Rainford

Here are our interviews with the 3 Team Canada riders at the end of the 2021 Motocross of Nations at Mantova MX in Mantova, Italy.

#109 Dylan Wright – MXGP

#110 Jake Piccolo – MX2

#111 Tyler Medaglia – MX3