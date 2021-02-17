Welcome to the 2021 Triple Crown Series. At Jetwerx, we are incredibly excited to launch a new chapter in the Triple Crown Series. Although our 2020 season was markedly different than the season’s past with COVID-19, come July, when the series finally kicked off, the action was epic. We crowned new champions (in both series’ and classes), and the motorcycle industry had some of the highest bike sales in the sport’s history.



Across the motocross landscapes, there are always many moving parts, much like the bikes we so passionately ride. And like racing, we are still trying to progress to the next level. Sometimes progression comes in the form of change, and like change, whether we want it or not, is always new life. So as we leave the chapter of Rockstar Energy, we want to thank their entire team for believing and supporting the project for the last six years as it progressed from the Rockstar Axtour to the Rockstar Triple Crown Series. We want to thank Kelso, Jordan and Jen for their weekly guidance and vision instilled in the project from day one.



You must be wondering what’s next? Well, what’s next is very exciting! Over the next few months, we will unfold the new look, the new feel and the new partners that will take the Triple Crown Series, WMX Series, Parts Canada Amateur Opens, and the Walton TransCan GNC to new heights. This new partnership model will allow Jetwerx and our partners to be a lot more creative with our visions and better control our direction. It will enable Jetwerx to have multiple partners on each partnership level, much like the PGA, NASCAR, NHL, etc. It truly is what has been missing with the series to date.



Next, we can build broadcasting and streaming partners and shows for the series that allow us to reach a greater audience while investing in more up-and-coming projects like the Parts Canada Amateur Opens, the Walton TransCan GNC and the WMX Series. In 2021 and beyond, Jetwerx and Flosports will broadcast each event Live to the network for fans, family and friends to watch from home.



This progression is a massive step for Canadian motocross, and while the pandemic carries on, we will be able to get the coverage to the fans at home to enjoy without missing a second of the action. I won’t spoil any more news, but buckle up as the 2021 Triple Crown Series is coming at you LIVE…



Your riding buddy, JT