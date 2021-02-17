|Welcome to the 2021 Triple Crown Series. At Jetwerx, we are incredibly excited to launch a new chapter in the Triple Crown Series. Although our 2020 season was markedly different than the season’s past with COVID-19, come July, when the series finally kicked off, the action was epic. We crowned new champions (in both series’ and classes), and the motorcycle industry had some of the highest bike sales in the sport’s history.
Across the motocross landscapes, there are always many moving parts, much like the bikes we so passionately ride. And like racing, we are still trying to progress to the next level. Sometimes progression comes in the form of change, and like change, whether we want it or not, is always new life. So as we leave the chapter of Rockstar Energy, we want to thank their entire team for believing and supporting the project for the last six years as it progressed from the Rockstar Axtour to the Rockstar Triple Crown Series. We want to thank Kelso, Jordan and Jen for their weekly guidance and vision instilled in the project from day one.
You must be wondering what’s next? Well, what’s next is very exciting! Over the next few months, we will unfold the new look, the new feel and the new partners that will take the Triple Crown Series, WMX Series, Parts Canada Amateur Opens, and the Walton TransCan GNC to new heights. This new partnership model will allow Jetwerx and our partners to be a lot more creative with our visions and better control our direction. It will enable Jetwerx to have multiple partners on each partnership level, much like the PGA, NASCAR, NHL, etc. It truly is what has been missing with the series to date.
Next, we can build broadcasting and streaming partners and shows for the series that allow us to reach a greater audience while investing in more up-and-coming projects like the Parts Canada Amateur Opens, the Walton TransCan GNC and the WMX Series. In 2021 and beyond, Jetwerx and Flosports will broadcast each event Live to the network for fans, family and friends to watch from home.
This progression is a massive step for Canadian motocross, and while the pandemic carries on, we will be able to get the coverage to the fans at home to enjoy without missing a second of the action. I won’t spoil any more news, but buckle up as the 2021 Triple Crown Series is coming at you LIVE…
Your riding buddy, JT
|Fox Sports resigns with Jetwerx
|Jetwerx and Fox Sports join forces once again for LIVE Race action. Fox Sports will be the official TV Network of the Triple Crown Series; Fox has also picked up the motorsport update show InsideX, which will start its 2nd season Wednesday, March 24th at 8:00 pm (EST).
“We believe that Fox Sports is the perfect fit for the Triple Crown Series, WMX Nationals and InsideX. It brings us a high-end network with major coverage across the country, and it has put the Triple Crown Series on the proverbial map.” – Justin Thompson, Jetwerx CEO
Fox Sports Racing is a motorsports-oriented cable network owned by the Fox Sports Media Group division of Fox Corporation. The network launched on August 17th, 2013, as a replacement of the former cable network Speed for North American markets outside the United States, including Canada and the Caribbean.
Bell Satellite TV: Channel 1421 (HD)
Bell Fiber TV: Channel 421 (SD); Channel 1421 (HD)
Bell MTS: Channel 175 (SD); Channel 1175 (HD)
Bell Aliant: Channel 125 (SD); Channel 625 (HD)
Shaw BlueCurve TV: Channel 232 (HD)
|FloSports the exclusive streaming partner of Jetwerx
|FloSports, a leading sports streaming and original content network, has signed a four-year agreement with Jetwerx for the exclusive global streaming media rights of the Triple Crown Series along with the WMX Nationals, Parts Canada Amateur Open, FXR Premix, and the Walton TransCan GNC. The four-year partnership will bring action-packed Jetwerx competition events to FloSports’ award-winning digital platform. The 2021 season begins in June and runs through October with Triple Crown, Amateur Opens, PreMix Nationals, and WMX Nationals streamed live and on-demand only on FloRacing (and industry-leading motorsport offering from FloSports, available online and on the FloSports app).
“This is big for the sport in Canada, not only does FloSports bring the best platform in the world for streaming, but also a marketing team of experts to elevate our riders, teams and series to the next level.” – Justin Thompson, Jetwerx CEO
“FloSports continues to evolve its motorsports offerings for our fans, and partnering with Jetwerx will allow us to deliver high-quality and engaging 2-wheel content from the Triple Crown Series,” said Adam Armstrong, Director, Global Rights Acquisition, FloSports. “Our position in the marketplace is unique in that we continue to invest in underserved sports and properties but are able to provide fans across the globe an unmatched product through our industry-leading OTT platform.”
About FloSportsFounded in 2006, FloSports is a venture-backed subscription video stream service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports vision is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv.
|ARMA Sports X Triple Crown Series
ARMA Sports signs a multi-year deal with Jetwerx as the “Official Sports Supplement” of the Triple Crown Series. The premium nutrition supplements caught a ton of attention in 2020, with an all-star lineup of athletes, including Chad Reed, Adam Cianciarulo and Nick Wey leading the charge for this up-and-coming brand. ARMA is an action and adventure lifestyle-driven brand founded by action sports industry veterans from Oakley, Spy, Dragon, and Monster Energy, with seven-time AMA Supercross Champion and motocross legend Jeremy McGrath.
“We are super excited about this new Canadian partnership with Jetwerx and the Triple Crown Series. Getting ARMA Sport Supplements into the Canadian market will be a game-changer for all the riders, Amateur and Pro alike.” – Jeremy McGrath, 7-time SX Champ
|Parts Canada and Thor re-signed with Jetwerx for another 2 Years
Parts Canada and Jetwerx re-sign a 2-year contract that will take them to eight years of producing Pro and Amateur races across Canada. Parts Canada will continue its role as Title Sponsor of all amateur racing with the “Parts Canada Amateur Opens.” From motocross to supercross, Parts Canada takes pride in building its grassroots program alongside Jetwerx. Along with the amateur racing support, Parts Canada has jumped on board for Season 2 of InsideX as the presenting partner and with the addition of the Parts Canada Dream Bike. Thor Racing has taken on the role of the title sponsor of the WMX Series for 2021, and their support will provide the series with live streaming on FlorRacing and post-dated television on Fox Sports.
“Parts Canada is excited to be extending our support with the Triple Crown Series as well as Season 2 of InsideX. We are very proud to have Thor and Parts Canada involved in so many aspects of the many Jetwerx platforms, including the Amateur Open, the WMX Nationals, the Triple Crown Series and Season 2 of InsideX. The continued growth that Jetwerx has shown (that includes amateur and professional racing) is significant to our industry and sport overall, and we’re proud to be a part of it.” – Laura Lenko-Graham, Parts Canada
|New Title, New Broadcast, NEW WMX National Series
Thor MX signs on as the title partner of the WMX Nationals for the 2021 season and beyond! With the newly formed Thor WMX Nationals comes a brand new LIVE Broadcast for all WMX national motos. All WMX motos will be streamed LIVE on the FloRacing app, with full broadcast production, including interviews and behind-the-scenes footage. If that wasn’t enough for you, the Thor WMX Series will also have a post-airing on Fox Sports to reach a bigger audience and build the sport of women’s motocross.
The Thor WMX Series will have a West and East series, starting with a 4-round series consisting of two doubleheaders in the West, before heading East for a 5-round Championship. Riders from both coasts will be able to crossover series’ but are only allowed to compete for one championship.
“I am stoked to see this happening for WMX in Canada! With racing the WMX series in Canada for the past eight years, I have seen quite a few changes, but I’ve seen many people step up to make our series better each year. Having a title sponsor and TV coverage in 2021 is such a positive step in the right direction, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for our sport! Huge thanks to Kyle Thompson, the entire Triple Crown crew, Thor, and everyone else involved in helping to grow our Canadian WMX Series!” Dominique Petruska – WMX Racer/Western Ambassador
“We are so excited with how far the WMX has come since the arrival of the Jetwerx/Triple Crown series. We have worked so hard towards equality in a male-dominated sport, and being able to have Live TV coverage and broadcasting finally is a huge step in the right direction. I can’t wait to see all the girls line up on the gate for 2021 and see how this news will impact us this summer!” Eve Brodeur – 5-time WMX Champion
|Inside X back in a BIG way for Season 2
2021 will see the return of InsideX. The 16 episode 1-hour show has now been picked up by Fox Sports and is presented by Parts Canada. With new segments added, including product testing, different motorsports covered, and the “Parts Canada Dream Bike,” the program is set to be a ‘must-watch’ show. Along with Parts Canada and Yamaha joining the show for 2021, InsideX will bring on Royal Distributing for some product reviews and weekly giveaways. With all the cool segments in Season 1 returning, the Dream Bike segment’s addition to the show for 2021 will be a mainstay and highlight piece into the future. Built by Paul Rudys at Roodz Garage, it will breakdown the ins-and-outs of bike maintenance and building.
InsideX starts Wednesday, March 24th at 8:00 pm (EST) and will run through October.
“I am absolutely pumped to be back for another year, and we have some great segments and some amazing guests lined up for this year. This show will bring some much-needed entertainment to the motorsport community.” – Kyle Thompson, InsideX host.
“This is going to be such a cool feature on the show, and I am honoured they picked me to work on this project. I grew up racing and working on my own bikes, and now that I have established Roodz Garage with my numerous bike restore projects, I am excited to work on this ‘Parts Canada Dream Bike’ and build the coolest Yamaha machine possible.” – Paul Rudys, Roodz Garage.
|The bLU cRU official bike brand of InsideX
Yamaha Motor Canada is ready to take on Season 2 of InsideX, as the show will take on more of a track and garage approach the upcoming season. With product testing and the Dream Bike build, plus the new network deal on Fox Sports, the bLU cRU will be well-represented and in the spotlight of many homes across the country.
“Yamaha Motor Canada is proud to be supporting InsideX in 2021. The show is a fantastic way for moto fans to stay on top of what promises to be an exciting race season. In these challenging times, if bLU cRU riders get a lift by seeing Yamaha supporting the sport they love, we’re happy to show our commitment.” – Bryan Hudgin, National Manager, Marketing Yamaha Motor Canada.
|Royal Distributing continues to be at the forefront of Motocross racing
For the past seven years, Royal Distributing and Jetwerx have built a strong relationship based on bringing the sport of motocross to the next level. Royal Distributing will continue its presence, providing the “Royal Distributing Holeshot” award, something they have had for decades here in Canada, and is a staple in the motocross community. Along with the Holeshot award, Royal has stepped into a role with the show InsideX, where they will take part in some product testing and some weekly show/social media giveaways.
“We’re absolutely pumped to be involved in InsideX and the Triple Crown series again this year. We love connecting with fans and riders of all levels and are especially grateful to do so through episodes of InsideX during these tough times. Be on the lookout for featured parts from Royal Distributing during the bike build segments of InsideX, and as well for exclusive deals and contests from us throughout the season.” – Katie Clarke, Director of Sales & Marketing.
|Watch the 2021 Amateur Grand National Championship LIVE
2021 will be the 29th Anniversary of the Walton TransCan Amateur Grand National Championship, and what better way to celebrate 29 years of the highest level of amateur racing in Canada than bringing in LIVE coverage. During a pandemic, many families are not able to make the trip to Walton to watch their son, daughter, niece or nephew race the biggest race of the year. That is all changing for 2021, as Jetwerx has brought in FloRacing to cover all the race action from Canada’s “Motocross Town” in Walton, Ontario.
“The 2021 Amateur Grand National Championship at Walton Raceway is the event every motocross racer in Canada aims to compete in,” said facility owner Brett Lee. “We are ecstatic to be able to showcase amateur motocross racers in Canada on FloRacing.com. It is not only an incredible opportunity for racers and their families, but also for fans around the world to watch the best amateur athletes in Canadian motocross compete for prestigious national championships.”
|2021 Parts Canada Amateur Open
The Parts Canada Amateur Open races are back for a 4th year, running alongside the Triple Crown Series events. These races are an opportunity to give amateurs a look at what the Pro’s race on for National, Supercross and Arenacross tracks. Parts Canada has been a staple in amateur racing for years. It continues to accelerate the grass root program to groom the future Tyler Medaglia, Dylan Wright, Jess Pettis or Cole Thompson‘s of the Canadian motocross world.
“The idea behind the Parts Canada Amateur Opens is to have our amateur riders see what the Pros go through on the weekend, and from there, they have the next step of a PreMix class or the Thor WMX Series and eventually the 250 Pro Class. It is all about stepping stones, to ensure we have a strong crop of young riders coming through the ranks.” – Kyle Thompson, Jetwerx.
|Jetwerx continues to work with World leading technology
Jetwerx continues its relationship with LiveU and Datavideo for 2021 and beyond. LiveU and Datavideo have rapidly grown to become two of the world’s leading innovators of professional live video technology. Jetwerx is proud to use the best technology to bring the motocross community the highest quality broadcast.
LiveU, made famous through usage on newscasts such as CNN and Fox News, gives Jetwerx the ability to shoot live broadcasts from the most remote areas with LiveU’s bonded cellular technology. Datavideo brings the best A/V applications globally, with cameras, switchers, encoders and recorders. The Jetwerx broadcast suite is state of the art and can rival some of the industry’s best studios.
Along with both those major brands, Jetwerx continues to work with Henry’s for all their Camera needs to ensure the broadcast and InsideX shows are of the highest quality.
