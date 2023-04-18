THE 2024 KTM XC RANGE IS FOCUSED ON ONE GOAL – WINNING!

The KTM XC and XC-F range enters the 2024 model year with a lineup of READY TO RACE machines representing the ultimate in Cross Country excellence, complete with all-new suspension.

With almost a decade’s worth of back-to-back championships, KTM is no stranger to winning premier cross country racing titles. For 2024, the KTM XC and XC-F range is set to continue that trend with a lineup of precision machines built to deliver trophies.

125 XC

250 XC

300 XC

250 XC-F

350 XC-F

450 XC-F

At the top of the range, the KTM 450 XC-F dominates the 4-stroke stable, with the equally impressive KTM 350 XC-F and KTM 250 XC-F rounding off the range. These are flanked by a brace of 2-stroke models, namely the KTM 125 XC, KTM 250 XC, and the open-class contender, the KTM 300 XC.

All 2024 XC and XC-F models benefit from Electronic Fuel Injection, along with a map select switch as standard, while the 4-stroke XC-F range gets additional Traction Control, Launch Control, and, new for 2024, a Quickshifter on all XC-F machines—5-speed or 6-speed (now also available for 2023 KTM XC-F 6-speed cross country 4-strokes as a software update).

The biggest improvement to the 2024 KTM XC and XC-F range comes by way of the suspension.

Upfront, an all-new WP XACT Closed Cartridge spring fork provides improved feel and comfort over long offroad races. Improved damping characteristics come thanks to a new mid-valve piston concept that optimizes the oil flow within the cartridge. This setup avoids unwanted foaming of oil which can lead to an unwanted change of damping characteristics and less consistent damping behavior.

A new hydro stop in the last 68 mm of the stroke aids in maintaining maximum reserves in extreme riding situations. Revised fork protection rings also provide increased protection against dirt intrusion for improved reliability. The new WP XACT Closed Cartridge fork retains its 48 mm diameter, while the total length is now 940 mm, providing 300 mm of travel.

On the rear, the WP XACT shock provides advanced damping characteristics for unsurpassed traction and energy absorption. It also features less overall length and less weight compared to the previous generation while keeping the suspension travel unchanged with 300 mm.

From an adjustability standpoint, both ends feature easy-to-use hand clickers that allow riders to change settings on the fly without needing any special tools.

The most READY TO RACE cross country machines KTM has ever built are topped off with all new, 90s-inspired graphics for 2024. With hints of purple, a nod to when the color was a predominant hue in the KTM signature styling, the designers brought a fresh look to kick off the new race season.

The 2024 KTM cross country range of motorcycles is a confidence-inspiring lineup catering to riders at any level. With dramatically improved handling characteristics, easy suspension adjustment, and the very latest in dirt bike technology, the 2024 KTM XC and XC-F range sets the standard when it comes to competitive cross country racing.

The 2024 KTM XC and XC-F range will begin arriving at authorized KTM dealers this month.

Si vous souhaitez obtenir une copie de ce communiqué de presse en français, veuillez envoyer un courriel électronique à marketingcanada@ktm.com