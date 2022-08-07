2022 Loretta Lynn’s | Canadian Results

Congratulations to everyone who made it to the big amateur show in Tennessee. Here’s a look at how our Canadian riders did at Loretta Lynn‘s.

HANNAH COLE

Cooks Brook, NS

Sponsors

GNS Equipment Rentals, Pro Cycle, TM Plumbing and Heating, Easy Kleen Pressure Systems

Girls (11-16) #18 9th M1: 12th M2: 10th M3: 9th

ETHAN DARRACH

Moncton, NB

Sponsors

Rallye Motoplex, Moto X Compound

Supermini 1 (12-15) #26 35th M1: 15th M2: DNF M3: DNF

JAYDEN RILEY

Red Deer , AB

Sponsors

BFD Moto, Busted Knuckle Auto Repair, Fuel by Verge, Sosa Original

Mini Sr 1 (12-14) #48 20th M1: 18th M2: 24th M3: 29th

Mini Sr 2 (13-15) #48 26th M1: 32nd M2: 16th M3: 30th

DANNY ROBERTSON

C algary, AB

Sponsors

Blackfoot Motosports, KTM Canada, Fox Racing Canada, Fueled by Verge

85cc (10-12) #94 32nd M1: 25th M2: 37th M3: 33rd

BRENNAN SCHOFIELD

Falmouth, NS

Sponsors

Rallye Motoplex, Factory Connection, O’neal, Bike Graphix

250 B #44 16th M1: 14th M2: 24th M3: 16th

450 B #44 22nd M1: 28th M2: 26th M3: 14th

JOSH BRYAN

Blue Mountains , ON

Sponsors

FXR Racing, KTM Canada, Twentysix Suspension, Mission Cycle

250 B #71 33rd M1: 15th M2: 29th M3: DNF

450 B #71 24th M1: 19th M2: 23rd M3: 27th

JUSTIN BURGE

Salt Springs, NS

Sponsors

Cobequid Mountain Sports, Callus Moto, Leatt, SKDA Graphics

250 C #61 2nd M1: 3rd M2: 5th M3: 3rd

450 C #61 3rd M1: 5th M2: 8th M3: 3rd

KAI SAARELA

Victoria Harbour, ON

Sponsors

Redline brew house, St onge recreation, Yamaha motor Canada, Guts racing

AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Hurricane Mills, TN 08/02/2022

250 C #47 24th M1: 17th M2: 23rd M3: 37th

250 C Limited #47 19th M1: 24th M2: 11th M3: 27th

PAYTON MORNINGSTAR

Sherkston, ON

Sponsors

Thor Kawasaki Pro Circuit, Deep South Kawasaki, Alpinestars, Leatt, Matrix Concepts, Hinson

450 B #22 8th M1: 13th M2: 6th M3: 16th

Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C #22 38th M1: DNF M2: DNF M3: 24th

PRESTON MASCIANGELO

Waterford, ON

Sponsors

Mxtire, Pro circuit, Hudson motorcycle, Kawasaki

Open Pro Sport #40 17th M1: 22nd M2: 21st M3: 19th

250 Pro Sport #40 13th M1: 15th M2: 18th M3: 16th

NOAH VINEY

Murrieta, CA

Sponsors

American Honda, SLR Honda, BTO, Seven MX

250 Pro Sport #43 18th M1: 16th M2: 26th M3: 17th

MILT REIMER

Chisago City, MN

Sponsors

FXR Factory Racing, Larson’s Cycle, Powerband, Dubya

Masters (50+) #20 31st M1: 30th M2: 30th M3: 30th