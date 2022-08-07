2022 Loretta Lynn’s | Canadian Results
Congratulations to everyone who made it to the big amateur show in Tennessee. Here’s a look at how our Canadian riders did at Loretta Lynn‘s.
HANNAH COLE
Cooks Brook, NS
Sponsors
GNS Equipment Rentals, Pro Cycle, TM Plumbing and Heating, Easy Kleen Pressure Systems
Girls (11-16) #18 9th M1: 12th M2: 10th M3: 9th
ETHAN DARRACH
Moncton, NB
Sponsors
Rallye Motoplex, Moto X Compound
Supermini 1 (12-15) #26 35th M1: 15th M2: DNF M3: DNF
JAYDEN RILEY
Red Deer, AB
Sponsors
BFD Moto, Busted Knuckle Auto Repair, Fuel by Verge, Sosa Original
Mini Sr 1 (12-14) #48 20th M1: 18th M2: 24th M3: 29th
Mini Sr 2 (13-15) #48 26th M1: 32nd M2: 16th M3: 30th
DANNY ROBERTSON
Calgary, AB
Sponsors
Blackfoot Motosports, KTM Canada, Fox Racing Canada, Fueled by Verge
85cc (10-12) #94 32nd M1: 25th M2: 37th M3: 33rd
BRENNAN SCHOFIELD
Falmouth, NS
Sponsors
Rallye Motoplex, Factory Connection, O’neal, Bike Graphix
250 B #44 16th M1: 14th M2: 24th M3: 16th
450 B #44 22nd M1: 28th M2: 26th M3: 14th
JOSH BRYAN
Blue Mountains, ON
Sponsors
FXR Racing, KTM Canada, Twentysix Suspension, Mission Cycle
250 B #71 33rd M1: 15th M2: 29th M3: DNF
450 B #71 24th M1: 19th M2: 23rd M3: 27th
JUSTIN BURGE
Salt Springs, NS
Sponsors
Cobequid Mountain Sports, Callus Moto, Leatt, SKDA Graphics
250 C #61 2nd M1: 3rd M2: 5th M3: 3rd
450 C #61 3rd M1: 5th M2: 8th M3: 3rd
KAI SAARELA
Victoria Harbour, ON
Sponsors
Redline brew house, St onge recreation, Yamaha motor Canada, Guts racing
AMA Amateur National Motocross ChampionshipHurricane Mills, TN 08/02/2022
250 C #47 24th M1: 17th M2: 23rd M3: 37th
250 C Limited #47 19th M1: 24th M2: 11th M3: 27th
PAYTON MORNINGSTAR
Sherkston, ON
Sponsors
Thor Kawasaki Pro Circuit, Deep South Kawasaki, Alpinestars, Leatt, Matrix Concepts, Hinson
450 B #22 8th M1: 13th M2: 6th M3: 16th
Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C #22 38th M1: DNF M2: DNF M3: 24th
PRESTON MASCIANGELO
Waterford, ON
Sponsors
Mxtire, Pro circuit, Hudson motorcycle, Kawasaki
Open Pro Sport #40 17th M1: 22nd M2: 21st M3: 19th
250 Pro Sport #40 13th M1: 15th M2: 18th M3: 16th
NOAH VINEY
Murrieta, CA
Sponsors
American Honda, SLR Honda, BTO, Seven MX
250 Pro Sport #43 18th M1: 16th M2: 26th M3: 17th
MILT REIMER
Chisago City, MN
Sponsors
FXR Factory Racing, Larson’s Cycle, Powerband, Dubya
Masters (50+) #20 31st M1: 30th M2: 30th M3: 30th
