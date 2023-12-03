2023 AMO Arenacross Final Round Interviews

Jessica Longname from Tree Three Media caught up with a few riders after the final round of the 2023 AMO Arenacross Series at Chilliwack Heritage Park in Chilliwack, BC.

#14 Quinn Amyotte – 2023 Pro Am Champion

#1(8) Parker Eales – 2nd Place

#56 Blake Davies – 4th Place