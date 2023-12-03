2023 AMO Arenacross | Round 4 Results and Final Series Standings

|
|
|1st
#14
|
| QUINN AMYOTTE
Blackstock, ON
|2nd
|1st
|1st
|25
|2nd
#56
|
| BLAKE DAVIES
Mission, BC
|4th
|2nd
|2nd
|22
|3rd
#18
|
| PARKER EALES
Maple Ridge, BC
|3rd
|4th
|3rd
|20
|4th
#26
|
| JULIEN BENEK
Mission, BC
|1st
|3rd
|9th
|18
|5th
#12
|
| SEBASTIEN RACINE
Casselman, ON
|5th
|9th
|4th
|16
|6th
#711
|
| NICK COLLINS
CALGARY, AB
|6th
|5th
|6th
|15
|7th
#31
|
| ZACH UFIMZEFF
LAKE COUNTRY, BC
|7th
|6th
|5th
|14
|8th
#36
|
| TEREN GERBER
CORONATION, AB
|8th
|7th
|8th
|13
|9th
#930
|
| LIAM DODDS
Revelstoke, BC
|9th
|8th
|7th
|12
|10th
#192
|
| ETHAN OUELLETTE
CAMPBELL RIVER, BC
|11th
|11th
|10th
|11
|11th
#998
|
| JONAH DUECK
Abbotsford, BC
|12th
|10th
|11th
|10
|12th
#48
|
| DEVYN SMITH
MAPLE RIDGE, BC
|10th
|12th
|DNF
|9
