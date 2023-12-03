2023 AMO Arenacross | Round 4 Results and Final Series Standings

#14 Quinn Amyotte wins 2023 Pro Am title. | Tree Three Media photo

Chilliwack Heritage park

Chilliwack, BC

Saturday, December 2, 2023

PRO-AM – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Points Earned
1st
#14
 Yamaha  QUINN AMYOTTE
 Blackstock, ON 		 2nd 1st 1st 25
2nd
#56
 Husqvarna  BLAKE DAVIES
 Mission, BC 		 4th 2nd 2nd 22
3rd
#18
 KTM  PARKER EALES
 Maple Ridge, BC 		 3rd 4th 3rd 20
4th
#26
 Kawasaki  JULIEN BENEK
 Mission, BC 		 1st 3rd 9th 18
5th
#12
 Yamaha  SEBASTIEN RACINE
 Casselman, ON 		 5th 9th 4th 16
6th
#711
 Yamaha  NICK COLLINS
 CALGARY, AB 		 6th 5th 6th 15
7th
#31
 Yamaha  ZACH UFIMZEFF
 LAKE COUNTRY, BC 		 7th 6th 5th 14
8th
#36
 Yamaha  TEREN GERBER
 CORONATION, AB 		 8th 7th 8th 13
9th
#930
 Yamaha  LIAM DODDS
 Revelstoke, BC 		 9th 8th 7th 12
10th
#192
 Kawasaki  ETHAN OUELLETTE
 CAMPBELL RIVER, BC 		 11th 11th 10th 11
11th
#998
 Yamaha  JONAH DUECK
 Abbotsford, BC 		 12th 10th 11th 10
12th
#48
 Kawasaki  DEVYN SMITH
 MAPLE RIDGE, BC 		 10th 12th DNF 9
2023 RENTAL EQUIP – YOURFLOORS.CA AMO AX
PRO-AM FINAL POINT STANDINGS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 11/24/2023
Finish		 11/25/2023
Finish		 12/1/2023
Finish		 12/2/2023
Finish		 Total Points
1st – QUINN AMYOTTE
#14  – Blackstock, ON		 1st 1st 1st 1st 100
2nd – PARKER EALES
#18  – Maple Ridge, BC		 4th 3rd 2nd 3rd 80 (-20)
3rd – SEBASTIEN RACINE
#12  – Casselman, ON		 6th 2nd 4th 5th 71 (-29)
4th – BLAKE DAVIES
#56  – Mission, BC		 7th 8th 3rd 2nd 69 (-31)
5th – NICK COLLINS
#711  – CALGARY, AB		 11th 4th 7th 6th 57 (-43)
6th – ZACH UFIMZEFF
#31  – LAKE COUNTRY, BC		 12th 5th 6th 7th 54 (-46)
7th – JULIEN BENEK
#26  – Mission, BC		 8th   5th 4th 47 (-53)
8th – LIAM DODDS
#930  – Revelstoke, BC		 9th 9th 12th 9th 45 (-55)
9th – TEREN GERBER
#36  – CORONATION, AB		   7th 8th 8th 40 (-60)
10th – DEVYN SMITH
#48  – MAPLE RIDGE, BC		 13th 11th 9th 12th 39 (-61)
11th – RYAN MARTIN
#67  – , 		 5th 6th     31 (-69)
12th – COLIN JURIN
#476  – , WA		 2nd       22 (-78)
13th – JONAH DUECK
#998  – Abbotsford, BC		     10th 11th 21 (-79)
13th – ETHAN OUELLETTE
#192  – CAMPBELL RIVER, BC		     11th 10th 21 (-79)
15th – ASHTON OUDMAN
#480  – SedroWoolley, WA		 3rd       20 (-80)
16th – DAWSON GRAVELLE
#82  – Mission, BC		 15th 10th     17 (-83)
17th – TRAVIS GIBBS
#151  – Abbotsford, BC		 14th 14th     14 (-86)
17th – DANNY ROBERTSON
#141  – Calgary, AB		 16th 12th     14 (-86)
19th – TYLER YATES
#30  – Duncan, BC		 10th       11 (-89)
20th – TEE PERROTT
#61.  – CALGARY, AB		   13th DNS   8 (-92)

Full results HERE.