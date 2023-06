2023 Edmonton MX National | Post-Race Interviews

By Billy Rainford

Here are our interviews from the end of the day at Round 1 of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at RAD Torque Raceway in Edmonton, Alberta.

#15 Jess Pettis – 2nd (1-2-2):

#1 Dylan Wright – 1st (2-1-1):

#126 Kaven Benoit – 1st (1-1-2):

#1 Eve Brodeur – 1st (1-1):

#41 Brendan McKee – 11th (15-11-11):

#14 Quinn Amyotte – 4th (3-7-4):

#441 Jyire Mitchell – 14th (19-3-28):