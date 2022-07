Video Interview | Jacob Thibault Talks about a Record Year at the 2022 ECAN

Video Interview | Jacob Thibault Talks about a Record Year at the 2022 ECAN

By Billy Rainford

Jacob Thibault talks about the record-setting year at the 2022 Eastern Canadian Amateur National (ECAN) at Motocross Deschambault before we headed over to the awards ceremony..

PODCAST:

Find it at your favourite podcast supplier.