2023 Ross Pederson Interview | Video and Podcast

By Billy Rainford

Ross “Rollerball” Pederson is the 42-43 time Canadian Motocross champion who dominated the sport like no other has before or since his reign in the 1980’s and early 90’s.

He was the guest of honour at the 2023 Vet and Vintage Motocross event at Gopher Dunes on October 20-21 and we grabbed him for an interview at the end of the day that saw him throw a leg over a bike with several other Legends of Canadian MX.

Video:

Podcast:

FindA it wherever you get your podcasts.