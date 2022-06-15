Brock Hoyer Injury Update

#121 Brock Hoyer injured in moto 2 in Kamloops.

#121 Brock Hoyer, the 35-year-old multi-disciplined rider from Williams Lake, BC, crashed hard in the second moto at Round 1 of the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC Sunday, June 5th.

Not many of us at the track knew the extend of what he was going through but it turns out that he suffered a lower back injury and went to the hospital in Kamloops.

We spoke with Brock this afternoon (Wednesday) as he was finally able to get up and leave his house. He said that there were 3 breaks in the 4 bones of the lower “cradle” portion of his spine but that it will be treated like a broken rib, meaning it will heal on its own without any surgery.

He said that when he crashed the bike “chased” him down and landed on him hard. He’s also feeling residual pain in his neck and jaw. He’s able to walk around but is not to bend or twist.

At the end of our conversation, he added that we may have just seen him race the last Pro National of his career. He added that he may have been more tired than he would have liked heading into that 2nd moto which may or may not have played into the crash. Either way, we’re happy the injuries weren’t any worse.

Brock will stick to being a moto dad and doing local races in the dirt and on his sled and snowbike.

Heal up, Brock.