Canadian MX Nationals Post Race with Bigwave and The Fish | Round 2

By Billy Rainford

With this hectic race day schedule, there’s really no time to get fancy. Here are Bigwave and The Fish talking about Round 2 of the 2021 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals from Walton Raceway. Keep in mind, it was after 8pm when racing finally ended and we had time to sit and chat. Most people were already long gone!