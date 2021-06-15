Carlson Racing Sums Up Its 2021 Racing Plans

From Carlson Racing MX:

Due to losing one of our race rigs and some other logistical reasons we will only be putting one unit and one racer on the road under the CARLSON RACING banner.

However, we will continue to help our riders by financially supporting them through other teams that will facilitate them to go racing in 2021.

Here’s a quick summary of each of our riders all of whom will race the entire Canadian Triple Crown Series beginning July 2nd at Walton Raceway in Walton, Ontario:

Keylan Meston.

#10 – Keylan Meston, Calgary, AB – Keylan will be joining Kevin Tyler’s MX101 team riding a YZF 450 in the MX1 class. We feel this is a great fit as Keylan raced Yamahas for several years and he’ll have his good friend Shawn Maffenbeier as a teammate!

Davey Fraser. | Bigwave photo

#11 – Davey Fraser, Abbotsford, BC – Davey will continue his pro career for an 18th consecutive year of doing at least one pro national round. This is Davey’s 5th year with us and once again he’ll be on a Husqvarna Canada-supported FC250 and racing the MX2 class.

Casey Keast. | Bigwave photo

#32 – Casey Keast, Kelowna, BC – Casey will be joining the PRMX team for 2021 and racing a Gas Gas 250 in the MX2 class. This is a big move for Casey as he heads back east for the entire duration of the Triple Crown series and will be living and training with the PRMX crew in Quebec. Casey raced some AMA Supercross earlier this year and has the potential for some really good finishes in Canada this season!

Wyatt Waddell. | Bigwave photo

#157 – Wyatt Waddell, Delta, BC – Unfortunately, Wyatt will be forced to sit out the entire 2021 season due to surgery he had to repair a long-time lingering shoulder injury. Wyatt expects to start riding again later this summer and start training in the fall with hopes to line up for some western AMA Supercross rounds early in 2022.

Josh Snider. | Bigwave photo

Also, Josh Snider of Redemption Racing will once again be managing things for us at the races. Josh’s extensive experience with Canadian motocross will be a huge help to us and the entire team! Josh will be Davey’s race mechanic for each round which is great. He and Davey go back several years and are good friends, so that’s very comforting for Davey as a racer to have Josh on the tools this year!