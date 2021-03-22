Casey Keast Highway Accident

By Billy Rainford

I really thought the next time I spoke with Casey Keast was going to be to confirm he’s in for the Atlanta rounds of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series. Unfortunately, he and Kevin Urquhart were in a bad highway accident as they were headed from Texas back to Menifee, California.

We haven’t actually spoken to Casey about this accident yet, but he has confirmed on his Instagram page that he, Kevin, and Mr. Dukes (Kevin’s dog) are all fine.

Wow, that must have been some ride! We’ll get a word from Casey as soon as he’s able to talk with us.