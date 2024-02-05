Club MX Rider Updates after 2024 Detroit Supercross

Photos by Bigwave

Mike Bonacci from Club MX sent over an update on his 3 250 East Supercross riders after Round 1 of the regional series at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, over the weekend.

#6 Jeremy Martin.

Jeremy had a mild concussion but bounced back pretty quickly. He is going to take a short break, follow the protocols we have and be ready for Arlington.

#99 Jett Reynolds.

Jett ended up with an AC separation in his shoulder. Best case of a worst case scenario. He too will follow our rehab protocols and be ready for Arlington.

#69 Coty Schock.

On a bright note, Coty Schock carried the banner for ClubMX on Saturday with his P4 main event finish. His best ever! We are proud of him on many levels for stepping up when it counted.