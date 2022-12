Cole Thompson Wins Final Round in Australia

The final round of the 2022 Fox Australian Supercross Championships was held in Wagga Wagga on Saturday. Canadian #6 Cole Thompson came away with the win, finishing in a 3-way tie for first in the Olympic scoring system. Cole finished 2nd to Max Anstie in the 4-round championship in the SX2 (250) class.

Justin Brayton does enough to win SX1 title by just 1 point.