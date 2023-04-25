East Rutherford Supercross Photos

East Rutherford Supercross Photos

By Billy Rainford

To be perfectly honest, I was down on the floor for the East Rutherford round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series and I really couldn’t tell what was going on behind the top 3 riders in either class. By the time the Mains started, we’d already been on an hour-and-a-half severe weather warning delay where they cleared everyone out of the open areas at MetLife Stadium. It was actually pretty cool to be there and be part of this weird piece of history, but most of us down in the Photo Den didn’t really expect we’d be racing at all, and then the riders headed to the gate under horrible conditions and we went racing. I shot a lot of photos but most of the time didn’t even know who the rider was until they went by and their name and number were visible on their cleam backs…the rest was a wet brown.

So, having said all that, please enjoy a slideshow that you can pause and scroll through at your own speed – some are pretty classic See you in Nashville!