ÈVE BRODEUR JOINS THE GASGAS/COBEQUID MOUNTAIN SPORTS/CALLUS RACE TEAM!

CHAMBLY, QC – Expanding the presence of GASGAS across Canada, we’re stoked to announce the joining of Ève Brodeur to our GASGAS/Cobequid Mountain Sports/Callus Race Team for the 2022 WMX race season! The multi-time Women’s Motocross Champion will pilot the MC 250F in the Canadian WMX National Series Championship, in addition to mixing it up in the Men’s 250 Pro Class division for the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series.

With six Canadian Women’s National Series Championships, five Walton TransCan Grand National titles and an impressive career #72 in the 2020 Canadian Triple Crown Series Men’s Pro class, Brodeur has long list of great accomplishments behind her, and she promises the best is yet to come. The Laval, Quebec native has already begun riding and testing with the team and is ready to GET ON THE GAS in 2022!

Ève Brodeur – GASGAS/Cobequid Mountain Sports/Callus Race Team Rider: “This opportunity came to us at the end of the 2021 season to join the GASGAS/Cobequid Mountain Sports/Callus team and we just couldn’t say no! We’re super excited for this new opportunity and we believe that this partnership will bring many great things to our team and my career. We’re ready to #GetontheGas.”

Alex Parker – GASGAS/Cobequid Mountain Sports/Callus Race Team Manager: “I’m very excited to have Ève join our team as we have been working to put this deal together for a while now and it’s nice to finally be able to share it with everyone. Ève, who has won multiple titles in many aspects of Canadian Motocross will take our team to the next level. Not only does it show that we are committed to winning with GASGAS here in Canada, it shows our commitment to growing the sport as a whole! 2022 is going to be a very exciting year for our GASGAS/CMS/CALLUS/ Race Team”

