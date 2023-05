Everything You Need to Know – Edmonton Round 1

IF YOU ARE A PRO, WMX, PREMIX OR INTERMEDIATE RIDER THAT WILL BE COMPETING ON NATIONAL DAY SATURDAY JUNE 3RD, PLEASE REVIEW THE PRO RIDER’S HANDBOOK & 2023 PRO RULEBOOK FOR DETAILS AS THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING ALL TRIPLE CROWN SERIES EVENTS!



**MANDATORY TECH INSPECTION IS BACK & WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY JUNE 2ND FROM 1:00PM – 4:00PM**(PRO CLASSES ONLY)



LOCATION: TRIPLECROWN SEMI



**REFER TO THE 2023 PRO RULEBOOK FOR ALL DETAILS**

***LINK TO OUR NEW SPEED WAIVER BELOW, MANDATORY FOR ALL RACERS***