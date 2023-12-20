Final 2024 Amateur National Supplemental Rules and National Classes Now Posted

TO: 2024 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Participants

FROM: MX Sports

DATE: December 20, 2023

SUBJECT: COMPETITION BULLETIN 2024-2

The 2024 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Supplemental Rules and National Classes are now final.

Participants should familiarize themselves with the rules prior to participating in any national qualifying event.

We value your opinion. Please direct all comments to rules@mxsports.com.