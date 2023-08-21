FMF KTM FACTORY RACING’S TRYSTAN HART TAKES SECOND-STRAIGHT RED BULL TKO VICTORY IN TENNESSEE

AMA Extreme Off-Road Grand Championship

SEQUATCHIE, Tenn. – FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Trystan Hart has won the 13th annual Red Bull Tennessee Knockout (TKO), which serves as the AMA Extreme Off-Road Grand Championship, as both riders and machines were put to the ultimate test navigating the immensely challenging terrain across two grueling days of action.

Trystan Hart wins TKO in Tennessee. | KTM photo

Hart opened his TKO campaign by setting the second-fastest time during Saturday’s Pro Class Hot Lap, with the Canadian posting a single lap time of 5:58:979 in anticipation for the following day of competition. Known as one of North America’s toughest hard enduros, humidity in the region only added to the overall difficulty, as riders took to the circuit under sweltering summer conditions.

Dominant across the three-stage, knockout format, U.S. Hard Enduro Champion Hart claimed the win throughout each outing on Sunday, delivering a stellar performance in the Final TKO featuring the last 20 riders standing to take the overall by a margin of 23.837 seconds over second position and to capture his third victory at the event.

TKO 2023 podium: Trystan Hart, Billy Bolt, Manuel Lettenbichler | KTM photo

Trystan Hart:“The Red Bull TKO has wrapped up here for 2023 and we managed to get it done! That’s three in total for me – two in a row, and Cody [Webb] has six, so we’re now halfway to closing that gap. A super-humid race here, the Tennessee heat was brutal, to say the least. Didn’t get the Hot Lap win, which was unfortunate, although I took the win in the rest of the events here and all-in-all it was a good couple of days racing.”

World champion Manuel Lettenbichler made the journey to the United States for the TKO event weekend, with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team rider setting the third-fastest time during Saturday’s Hot Lap. A trio of third-place finishes throughout the final day of action saw the German claim a convincing third overall, marking a successful outing in Tennessee.

Provisional Results – 2023 Red Bull TKO

1. Trystan Hart (CAN), KTM, 7 laps

2. Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, +23.837

3. Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, +38.171

4. Jonny Walker (GBR), Beta, +1:12.042

5. Cody Webb (USA), Sherco, +1:50:823

6. Will Riordan (AUS), KTM