Frid’Eh Update #26 | Westen Wrozyna | Presented by Race Tech

Frid’Eh Update #26 | Westen Wrozyna | Presented by Race Tech

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Race Tech

Week #26 belongs to Westen Wrozyna from Newtonville, Ontario. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #26 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week brought to you by Race Tech. We just suffered through a week off in the racing and now we’re back to get the eastern swing of the Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals underway at a weekend full of two-wheeled entertainment at Walton Raceway.

As I type, racing is going on up in Walton in the Off-Road discipline. I’m going to press “SUBMIT” on this quick Update and then hop in the car to catch the Pro racing action.

Word on the street is that Drew Roberts will try his hand at Enduro, Flat Track, and the FXR PreMix races this weekend. Your move, Tyler Medaglia! Mel Lee, Brett Lee, and the rest of the gang really try to give us something to celebrate at their facility every year and with Walton One landing on Canada Day weekend, we’ve really got something to get excited about up there.

All week, we’ve seen that they’ve been trucking in load after load of sand, dirt, and wood chips to make the track as raceable as they can. Of course, you can never be sure what Barry Hetherington has up his sleeve, so it’ll be interesting to see it all for myself when I get up there in a couple hours. I’ll be sure to wander around the track and give everyone a look at what they’ve done.

Westen Wrozyna is rider #26 and is more than comfortable on the clay of Walton. He put in some of the most memorable racing memories there in the Supermini and Intermediate classes back in his amateur day. His look-over at Jess Pettis over the step-down in a little bike moto is still one of my favourite photo captures.

Westen has seen his fair share of big races over the years, like the MEC and AMA SX, but when he made the move to racing the Two-Stroke class the past couple years, we all started to wonder if he was winding down his aspirations of racing at the top. We were all very wrong.

After defending his PreMix title in 2021, he then got a fill-in ride with Kevin Tyler over at the MX101 FXR Yamaha team to race the 450 class in the Supercross portion of our series. Westen did not disappoint and beat everyone but our best SX rider in Cole Thompson.

His speed and attitude led KT to offer him a ride on the 450 in the 2022 season and he’s been doing very well in the premiere class so far this summer. He’s one of the riders out there who are just outside the podium but running at a pace that could see one of them landing there if things go well.

Here’s his season so far:

He’s 5th in points and only 12 points behind his teammate #3 Shawn Maffenbeier in 3rd.

We got in touch with him this week as we get back to racing and here’s what he had to say:

Here’s what Westen had to say this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hey Westen, thanks for chatting with us today. Let’s start off by talking about your ride with MX101. You got that fill-in ride last summer for Supercross and really made a go of it! You’ve got lots of AX/SX history, like racing the MEC on a 150, but were you surprised at how well it went, finishing 2nd in the 450 class?

Westen Wrozyna: 2021 was a good year, I was having lots of fun. I got that opportunity with MX101 and obviously wanted to make the best of it. I was pretty confident in my skills, especially with the experience I have racing AMA Supercross, but I definitely wasn’t expecting to end up with a second overall in the 450 class. It was definitely a surprise.

And when did you and Kevin Tyler talk about plans for this season?

Well, I ended up having the bike I raced in Supercross for the rest of fall/winter to continue riding and training on the 450. Around December we started discussing this season and racing again for the team.

It’s safe to say, we’ve been chasing Westen around for quite a few years now. Here he is at the 2012 Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas. Wes Wrozyna, Cale Foster, and I drove the family minivan out for that one. | Bigwave photo

You defended your FXR PreMix title, which was cool, but how close were you to stepping away and getting a “real” job before last year?

When I “quit” back in 2019, I got a full-time job as a glazier and was slogging glass during the week between rounds. I never really planned on racing at a pro level again and I raced premix because I love the sport. I enjoy riding dirt bikes and premix was affordable. I almost had both feet out the door but Kev gave me a chance to press restart on the career and here we are.

Speaking of SX, will you take another run at trying some AMA Supercross in the future or have you left that behind now?

If the right opportunity comes about I wouldn’t shy away from taking another shot at AMA Supercross.

Hey, what’s Camshaft (Cameron Wrozyna) up to these days? Is he going to fly the Wrozyna flag in the 2-stroke series?

Cam, what doesn’t the guy do?! He’s got lots of projects on the go: cars/truck, he drifts, skates, and still rides. I tried to get him out there this year, but he doesn’t want to race that much. He just enjoys riding when he can but hopefully we can get him out to race at least one round.

Westen is looking at home in the 450 class and sits 5th in the standings. | Bigwave photo

You’ve gone 6-6-7 so far this season in the 450 class. You’ve had some great battles, too. It seems like you’re very close to running with the top riders. How do you feel the Western swing went for you?

I’m definitely happy with my riding. My qualifying speed has been right there with all the top guys. Honestly, I’m still getting used to racing long motos again and getting back to racing at this level. I just gotta keep picking away and keep improving.

We rode some new tracks. Let’s talk about each. How did Kamloops go and how did you like the track?

I got to race Kamloops back in 2014 when I first went pro, so I had an idea of what we were going to be racing. I actually really liked the track, it got a lot rougher than I expected but still a great track.

How about the DORVA MX track in Drumheller?

I think Dorva MX has a lot of potential. It was a cool track, a little hard pack and the roost was not nice.

And then the heat at Prairie Hill MX. How did you like that track in Manitoba?

Prairie Hill MX is one of my favourite tracks in Canada now. I think it’s a really cool layout that kinda reminds me of Area 51. I hope we go back next year, but hopefully it won’t be that hot next time we go there.

Westen now lists Prairie Hill MX as one of his favourite tracks, but maybe with a little less heat and humidity. | Bigwave photo

So, now we’re heading to familiar territory for you – you grew up racing Walton, Gopher Dunes, and Sand Del Lee. What are you hoping for these next few rounds?

Honestly, I’m going into these rounds with the same plan as out west. I’m just gonna focus on what I know I can do and we will see what happens from there.

What did you get up to over this week off?

I haven’t been home much this year. I did a bit of recovering and I rebuilt my backyard track so I can get back into a more consistent routine between rounds.

Will KT be taking you and the team to all the AX/SX rounds too this fall?

I believe that is the plan.

Westen is the 2-time FXR PreMix champion. | Bigwave photo

How are you adapting to the 450, anyway. Are you a 450 guy now or do you miss the smaller bike?

I’m still learning the whole 450 thing but I’m definitely enjoying it. Hopefully, we can keep things rolling and keep improving.

OK, I’ve bothered you enough. Good luck this weekend and who would you like to thank?

Thanks, Billy! Huge thanks to my team MX101 FXR Yamaha Canada. I am very grateful for this opportunity. Kev, MX101, my teammates, my mechanic, have already made this summer a great one so far, I couldn’t do this without them.

I’d like to thank my family for their support. When I “retired” from moto my family retired with me. I’m fortunate to have them behind me to give professional motocross a second chance.

I can’t believe I got through an entire Westen Wrozyna segment, including the 2012 MEC in Las Vegas, without mentioning Wes singing Gangnum Style on repeat. Dammit!

Cole Thompson to Race Walton Raceway on a 450 and then Gopher Dunes on a 125

We can add #16 Cole Thompson to the list this weekend in the 450 class. He announced on his Instagram page that he will race Walton in the 450 class and then Gopher Dunes next week on a 125 in the 250 class.

We’ve been making a bit of a big deal about the possibility of #1 Dylan Wright running the table in MX this season, but if anyone is going to break that streak, it could very well be Cole at Walton who plays the role of spoiler. He’s got a very good history at the place.

Here’s his IG post:

Sam Gaynor to Return to Racing this Week in the PreMix Class

SSR TLD GasGas rider #28 Sam Gaynor has been off the bike with an injury and his season looked to be in jeopardy, but the team has just announced that he will be on the line this week at Walton Raceway in the FXR PreMix class and then select 250 races afterward. Here’s their Press Release on Sam:

Eli Tomac to Race Round 1 of World Supercross in Wales

It’s been a little difficult to get too excited about the upcoming World Supercross Championship series due to the fact that we didn’t know who the riders, teams, or locations were, but we can all start to get a little more enthusiastic about it all after this latest announcement.

Here’s the latest Press Release:

Tomac and Roczen to Headline FIM World Supercross Championship British Grand Prix

— Star Studded Rider Lineup Roars Into Cardiff as FIM World Supercross Championship Kicks Off, Saturday, October 8th at Principality Stadium —

Tickets Go on Sale Friday 8th July at 10.00am at livenation.co.uk

SX Global, the Australian sports and entertainment company spearheading the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), today announced the British Grand Prix – the first round of the 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship pilot season to take place October 8th at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.



In addition, 2020 World Supercross Champion Eli Tomac is confirmed to compete in the first Championship round as a wildcard entry.

Making history under lights at the iconic Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, round one of the 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship is one of the most anticipated supercross events in the history of the sport. Fans will experience the world’s best supercross riders battle for world championship glory at the largest, most prestigious competitive action sports event ever held in the UK.

Coming on the heels of Ken Roczen’s confirmed participation in the WSX Championship, the news of Tomac’s participation as a wildcard entry elevates the first championship round even further with the two arch rivals battling it out. Tomac fills one of the four wildcard spots at the WSX Championship opening round.

“I’m pumped to be heading to Cardiff to compete in the FIM World Supercross British Grand Prix. It’s a huge opportunity for fans to witness world championship supercross for the first time, and I’m excited to be part of such a historical moment for the sport.” said Eli Tomac, 2020 FIM World Supercross Champion. “While I’m definitely looking forward to going head to head with Ken, I also know there’s going to be a bunch of fast, talented riders from around the world all lining up for their shot at a world championship. It’s going to be an epic battle for certain.”

“Our mission with WSX is to elevate supercross to a truly global audience and give international fans the opportunity to experience this incredible sport at a world championship level,” said Adam Bailey, managing director – Motorsport for SX Global. “As the kick-off to this global Championship, the British Grand Prix marks a momentous occasion for supercross, and fans will see the likes of Roczen, Tomac, and a host of other world-class riders go head-to-head for the first time in a FIM world Supercross in the UK!”

“We’re thrilled that Principality Stadium has been chosen to host round one of the FIM World Supercross Championship,” said Mark Williams, Principality Stadium manager. “Hosting the first round of the WSX, we look forward to delivering an outstanding experience for all supercross fans travelling to Cardiff and adding this to our successful 20-year history with motorsports,”

WSX is the supercharged combination of live action supercross with an amplified level of adjacent entertainment, including live music, pyrotechnics, freestyle motocross shows and more. Principality Stadium will be transformed into the ultimate dirt bike battlefield for one epic night of non-stop action and intense competition. 10 teams and 40 of the best riders from across the globe will do battle for over $250,000 USD in cash, along with international supremacy.

In December 2021, SX Global announced that it had earned the rights to the FIM World Supercross Championship. Over the past six months, the company has been laying the groundwork for the sport’s first true global championship, including the highest level of financial support for teams and riders in supercross history and 10 exclusive team licenses based on an independent ownership model – a model common to the majority of successful sports around the world, but totally unique for supercross. Now, the reality of this global championship takes shape in dramatic fashion with the announcement of the British Grand Prix.

“The British Grand Prix in Cardiff represents a groundbreaking moment in supercross history, as well as the shared vision, passion and hard work of our SX Global team to elevate supercross on a truly global level,” said Tony Cochrane, president, SX Global. “We believe the demand for supercross around the world can sustain this sport year-round, and the FIM World Supercross Championship will be the platform that achieves this. The British Grand Prix and 2022 pilot season are merely the beginning, and there’s much work to be done. But we could not be prouder to begin this incredible journey to expand the global relevance of this great sport.”

The full rider lineup will be announced in due course, along with information regarding the live music acts set to perform on October 8.

For more information and updates news and announcements on the FIM World Supercross Championship visit: wsxchampionship.com

Partzilla PRMX Signs #533 Josiah Natzke from New Zealand

#533 Josiah Natzke | Bigwave photo

@partzilla @teamprmx signs New Zealand rider #533 @josiahnatzke_



Press Release:



The Partzilla PRMX Racing Team is proud to announced that #533 Josiah Natzke will be racing the 250 class on board the Partzilla PRMX racing Kawasaki for the upcoming eastern swing of the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals. Both the team and Josiah are excited about the summer and are ready to get to work and put down results!

Bigwave photo

We were out at Compound 138 Thursday as Josiah was getting acquainted with his new team while Tim Bennett from TCD Racing was helping them get their suspension set up for the rest of the summer.

We sat down with Josiah to get to know him a little better:

Walton One National Weekend – July 1-3 2022!

Walton ONE – July 1-3 2022

SPECTATOR TICKETS + CAMPING <- CLICK HERE

PARTS CANADA CUP AMATEUR OPEN <- CLICK HERE

RIDER, FAMILY + CREW PASSES <- CLICK HERE

Before we start, Walton One could not happen without groups like True North Fleet Financing, Fox Canada, KTM Canada, GasGas Canada, Country Corners, The Triple Crown Series and MXP Magazine.

It isn’t a party unless everyone is invited!

The two wheel community is prepared to blow the roof off for the 2022 Walton ONE Canada Day MXTour National in Walton, Ontario. A three day motorcycle vacation (#motocation) in the heart of Huron County, Walton, Ontario —affectionately known as Motocross Town.

This one of a kind event will incorporate 4 different brands of racing, Ontario Off Road Racing, Pro National Motocross/ Parts Canada Open Amateur Motocross, Dirt Track Racing all in one weekend July 1- 2-3 2022. Creating a common scene for the entire industry and attracting some of the Canadian Off Road industry biggest stars. Broadcasted live on Fox Sport 2 and Ryde TV Network it will be a weekend of celebration and great racing.

Walton may be a drive from Toronto, but as thousands have learned over the years it is close to many great getaways for the perfect #motovaction.

You may want to head for the beaches of Goderich or Bayfield just 45 minutes away. Great restaurants, shopping and beaches are the hallmarks of those welcoming communities. If you are in Bayfield check out Windmill Lake Waterpark. Home to one of Canada’s largest in land wake parks! Say hi to Jen, she is a huge action sport junkie.

Looking for something closer to Walton check out the great golf at Seaforth Golf Course, 15 minutes from Walton raceway. The course is home to the Country Classic, a PGA Canada endorsed tournament. It is an immaculate course, just a short drive (and a putt) and boosts a wonderful patio.

OR check out Cowbell Brewery located just 10 minutes from Walton Raceway. The 40,000 square foot brewery is one the largest in Canada. Great patio, indoor dining and place to explore. While you are in Blyth fill up at the UltraMart Both businesses love the motocross community and we consider them friends!

Exploring can not be easier with the G2G Trail on our doorstep. Stretching from Guelph Ontario to Goderich Ontario it is perfect for biking, hiking and some country air. The Trail is located 100 METERS from Walton Raceway front gate. It has become a point of pride for Huron County and if you find Chris Lee — he will happily take anyone for a bike ride down to Blyth. If you are looking to explore by motor, Walton’s Huron County Gravel Runner is our Walton Raceway “insider” map of our favourite spots. Perfect for Adventure bike riding in Huron County. Take back roads to hidden spots, soak in great country scenery on the road less traveled. Huron County is one of the great undiscovered gems of adventure bike touring.

Walton ONE is the Holiday you’ve been waiting for!

REGISTER TO RACE WALTON ONE CLICK HERE

Walton One EVENT Schedule

Thursday, June 30.2022

– 5:00pm Early Camping Entry – Free with weekend purchase. Click HERE

Friday, July 1. 2022 CLICK HERE TO BOOK CAMPING

– Move in and Camping Open.

– Ontario Off Road Championships Rd 1.

– 9:00am PeeWee

– 9:30am Mini A/B Women Novice

– 11:00Am 1 Hr Morning Classes

– 1:30pm 2.5 Hrs Afternoon Classes

– 7:00pm – Flat track Canada

Saturday, July 2. 2022 CLICK HERE TO BOOK CAMPING

– Saturday Parts Canada Cup Amateur Day.

– Practice 8:00am – 10:00am

– Racing 10:00am – 5:00pm

– Freestyle – 8:00pm

– Canada Day Fireworks (Dust)

REGISTER TO RACE WALTON ONE CLICK HERE

Sunday, July 3. 2022 CLICK HERE TO BOOK CAMPING

– MXTOUR PRO NATIONAL

– Qualifiers 8:00am -1130am

– Motos 1:00pm -5:00pm

– 250 Pro first moto

– 3 moto format

– 15min +1 motos

Weekend Pricing

Camping

Weekend Camping $40.00 per vehicle

Weekend Admission

Adult $50.00 (Gate Opens 10:00am Thursday)

Youth $40.00 (Gate Opens 10:00am Thursday)

CLICK HERE TO BOOK CAMPING

Friends Links:

https://www.ontarioswestcoast.ca/

https://cowbellbrewing.com/

https://www.windmill-lake.ca/

https://www.villageofbayfield.com/

Gravel Runner

FULL DISCLOSURE These are places we like… you may not! Scenic or Adventure routes may result in being lost. All directions are from the track.

Port Albert Pub: There is a “Fish Ladder” right next to the pub so check that out, they offer great food, beer all in a Pub/Convenience store. Super unique location. Anytime we can watch fish, have a beer and burger and leave with an ice cream is a good day.

Scenic or Adventure route from Track : Take #25 to Auburn. Turn right on #22 highway and past the Auburn Hills Raceway track. Turn right at #20 and check out all the Mennonites farms and Windmills. Turn Left on 21 go to Port Albert. “Google” Port Albert Pub.

Shop Bike Coffee: WE love their coffee, their shop and they are just awesome people.

Scenic or Adventure route from Track : Head to Blyth on #25 and turn right on #4 to Londesborough Turn right/west on #15 west to Bendmiller, then take a left/south over to #8. Turn right/West on highway 8. Turn Left/South on Orchard Line and followed to Bayfield.

Benmiller Falls: A hidden Gem. Great fishing, hiking, swimming. The falls are amazing to sit in, explore. Fall is an epic time there with trees changing. Great picnic area.

Scenic or Adventure route: Head to Blyth on 25 and turn right on 4 to Londesborough. Take 15 west to Benmiller. Go past ballpark, and Park entrance on left (south side of road)

Seaforth Golf Course: This is really a great course only 15 minutes away. They hosted a Canadian PGA, and now host annually the Country Classic, a PGA endorsed course. Don’t be intimidated, they are welcoming rural minded people. Go to Seaforth and head to the South end of town. Take Front Road east. You won’t miss it. Follow any directions to “Bridges” it is the same place. If you cross a bridge heading out of Seaforth on #12 you have gone too far.

Cowbell Brewery: 10 Minutes drive from the track. World class beer, food and setting. Who says you need to go far to find a great restaurant?

Scenic or Adventure route: Turn right/West out of the track on Walton Road. Stay on it to Blyth. Warning this is an all gravel road. Turn left/South in Blyth, on #4. At the stop sign is the “Boot” another good eatery.

Albion Patios: In Bayfield. We love this place but there is lots of great restaurants in Bayfield. Albion has a great menu, secret patio out back is amazing. We like the Black Dog and Public House too. There is an awesome ice cream shop across the street, and down the street is amazing cupcake place. Ask any local. If you can, take your bicycle with you and cruise around town. Scenic or Adventure route: See our directions to Shop Bike.

Goderich Square and Beach: The square is historical — and locals know what the SQUARE is (there is a brewery named the Square in Goderich.) The beach is located off the square. If you can, take your bicycle with you and cruise around town. You can rent bikes and surf board in Goderich at 360 Boards. Part 2 Bistro is unreal place to east as well. Scenic or Adventure route: Head up #25 all the way to #21. Turn South on #21.

Bacherts Maple: REAL DEAL MAPLE SYRUP. 2 mins from our track. They make amazing maple syrup, homemade breakfast packages, and have a cool BnB that has a motocross room! And they are just kind, good people. Best to look them up on Facebook – Maple Creek Farms. Scenic or Adventure route: There isn’t one. They are in Walton. Just North on 12, the first side road is the Moncriffe Line. Down just passed the first mile quarter on the North side.

Balls Bridge: It is a rare and highly significant heritage bridge that has, through substantial effort, been preserved so that it can remain open to light vehicular traffic. The bridge is located in a quiet, scenic setting, and visitors to this area are strongly encouraged to visit this local landmark. Not far from the G2G, and great adventure bike stop. Head to Blyth on 25 and turn right on 4 to Londesborough. Take 15 west to Benmiller.

Brussels Farmers Market (FRIDAY): 5 minutes from the track. Head in Friday grab some freshness from Farmers Market.

Triple Crown Points Heading into Walton

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Standings

Have a good time at RedBud this weekend, Happy 4th of July, and try to have some fun…

OK, HAPPY CANADA, everyone! Turn up the Tragically Hip, drink some Tim Hortons, and talk about hockey! I’m off to Walton Raceway now to see what’s up as this busy weekend gets rolling.