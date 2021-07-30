Frid’Eh Update #30 | Jake Piccolo Interview | Presented by KTM Canada

Frid’Eh Update #30 | Jake Piccolo Interview | Presented by KTM Canada

By Billy Rainford

This week, we interview #30 Jake Piccolo from Mission, BC. | Bigwave photo

This week, we’re coming to you from Motocross Deschambault just west of Quebec City. Racing is starting today for the 2021 Eastern Canadian Amateur National or ECAN as it’s better known. Because we’re at the races to end this week, we’ll keep things short so we can get back to the racing action.

#30 Jake Piccolo is the rider we’ve all watched grow up at the track. I first met him and his parents, Dan and Jen, at the World Minis in Las Vegas way back in 2007, I think it was. Jake was riding a little Polini and I really didn’t know much about them.

Fast forward 14 years and Jake is now in an intense battle for his first Canadian Triple Crown Series MX National title in the 250 class. It’s been a wild ride for the always-flashy rider, and he’s come back from one of his worst injuries a couple years ago to be in the position he’s in today.

He’s the only rider in the 250 class to have been on the podium at every round so far. That’s saying a ton for the work he’s put in over the past year. Jake has never been known for his consistency, but now it seems he’s found that missing piece of the professional motocross puzzle that should result in much better finishes. He’s proving that each week.

We got in touch with him to talk about all these things. Here’s what he had to say, in between throwing massive oppos on the huge MX Deschambault marquee jump!

Here’s what Jake had to say when we spoke this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hey, Jake. Let’s jump right in and talk about your season so far. Did you know you’re the only rider who hasn’t been off the podium yet in the 250 class? How can you explain your consistency this season?

Jake Piccolo: Hi, Billy. Yes, I know and its pretty cool! I think I heard somewhere they’re calling it the Club MX effect and I can’t disagree.

Knowing that you can win has to really help the mental game, right?

Yes, for sure it helps. It’s nice to be able to be up there.

We need to talk about that 2nd moto at Gopher Dunes. You won it by a minute! I don’t remember a 250 race being dominated like that. How did everything click for you on such a ridiculously tough track???

Everything just kind of worked out perfect for that to happen. I got a great start to begin with and I was really relaxed and just got into a zone. I had no arm issues and I was able to ride comfortably for the full moto. I always had it in the back of my mind not to exhaust myself like last year by pushing to hard, so I was careful. By midway I new I would be good and just kept it going.

I’m away from my hard drives or else I’d show a photo of Jake with his Polini in Las Vegas back in 2007. | Bigwave photo

The last round was at Sand Del Lee. You finished 3-2. How did that day go for you?

The day was OK. Results were solid but, honestly, just feeling off and really struggled with arm pump. My arms have been my biggest challenge this year. I wanted to stay off the ground so a 3 – 2 was fine for the day.

You lost 5 points to Ryder McNabb and are now 2 points out of the lead with 5 motos left. What’s the game plan for the rest of the races?

More of the same, stay consistent to the end and hopefully be where we want to be at Walton. Those guys are riding good so we can’t afford any major mistakes.

What did you do on the weekend just now?

We flew home the week prior for a quick trip so the weekend was spent basically flying and driving. lol

Where have you guys been staying?

In our motorhome track to track with Gopher being kind of our home base.

Do you like the Deschambault track? How about the huge jump?

Yes, it’s a pretty sweet facility, we were here 4 or 5 years ago. That jump is still as big as I remember it!

With only 5 motos left, Jake is just 2 points behind in this 250 championship. | Bigwave photo

Have you guys worked on anything different over the past couple weeks? Have you spoken with the guys at Club MX?

Yes, just basically trying different things to help the arm pump situation. Different stretches and bike setup things. I keep in touch with Mike and Phil mainly. They both give great advice along the way.

Speaking of them, has there been any talk about the possibility of AMA Supercross with them?

That would be unreal. So far we’ve only talked about coming down to start learning Supercross this winter. We’ll see how it goes.

Are you and your family going to check out Quebec City or do any touristy things while we’re all in Quebec?

I think during the next two week break we’ll do the tourist thing and check out Quebec. Everybody has said it’s cool. Looking forward to it.

Well, you guys are keeping this 250 championship pretty exciting. Good luck this weekend. Who would you like to thank?

Thanks, we’ll try to keep it going. Thanks to Sky Racing, Al Dyck, Andrew Mclean, KTM Canada, Fox Canada, Ryno Power Canada, Vesta Properties, Parkridge Homes, Mid Holdings, SSS Suspensions, LRX Performance, Dunlop Tires, Mika Metals.

ECAN Race Schedule

Have a great weekend. Be sure to keep checking our social media feeds for updates from Deschambault, starting….NOW! (Actually, not quite yet, but soon.)