Blake Savage Interview at Lake Elsinore | Catching Up with Ken Roczen’s Guy

By Billy Rainford

We grabbed Blake Savage from Cedar City, Utah, for a chat in the pits of Lake Elsinore Motorsports Park in California to catch up on what he’s been up to and how things are going with Ken Roczen. Blake raced for the Canadian GDR Honda team back in the day.

Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

Audio only: