Out of the Blue | Samantha Davis | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Samantha Davis

Date of Birth: August 3rd, 2003

Hometown: Dover, Tennessee

School: On Track school 12th grade

Race Number: 67

Bike: KTM 250

Race Club: Nationals within the United States

Classes: Women’s and Women’s C

This week, we feature #67 Samantha Davis from Dover, Tennessee. | Moose Racing photo

Who inspired you to get into the sport of motocross?

My dad. My dad has always been the most important person in my life. He grew up racing when he was younger, although he didn’t race motocross he raced hare scrambles. My dad doesn’t ride as much now but every now and then he will ride with me! He’s taught me everything I know about motocross/dirt bikes. I can’t thank him enough for everything he does for me on a daily basis. He wants what’s best for me and I appreciate that so much

What is your favourite track and why?

My favorite track is Monster Mountain MX. It’s located in Tallassee, Alabama. I have been training there for about a year now and it’s just a great track and they take amazing care of it. It’s one of the most technical tracks I have been to! My favorite part of the track would have to be the big up and down hill or the sand section. The trainer Tyler Thompson is one of the best of the best. He cares about his riders like they’re his own.

Do you have any pre-moto rituals?

Yes. Before I leave the camper to go to the gate I always tell my stepmom I love her. I always listen to music at the gate to get me focused. When we are about to start me and my dad always do our handshake then we say we love each other, and last, when the 2 card goes up, I always tell myself out loud that I can do this.

Samantha has a nice list of pre-race rituals. | Photo supplied

Tells us about your 2020 race season and your plans for 2021.

2020 started out as an amazing year. I raced The Kenda Full Gas Spring enduro and was winning my class and then in March I was training and unfortunately had a crash and tore my ACL, MCL, and meniscus. I had surgery in June of 2020. I was unfortunately out for all of the nationals last year, but I was finally back riding at the end of the year!

2021 was starting to be a great year. I was finally back to myself with riding and I was ready to get my ticket to Loretta’s at Lazy River until unfortunately I had a crash in practice on Saturday and I broke my scapula. But on the bright side, it is only 4-6 weeks off the bike. We will be ready for Ponca and Mini O’s to show everyone what I’m made of!

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Mine would have to be June of 2017. It was my first ever year making it to Loretta Lynn’s. I worked really hard to make it and ever since then my career has gone up from there! Another highlight would have to be winning at the Kenda Full Gas Spring Enduro.

Samantha is coming off a season spent rehabbing a knee injury. | Dad photo

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/off road has taught you?

To just have fun. If you aren’t having fun then what’s the point of riding a dirt bike? If you have fun riding you’re going to end up going faster because you won’t be thinking about riding, you’ll just be having fun. Not everyone is going to go pro with motocross/off road. You’re not always going to be young and healthy to be able to ride dirt bikes, so just always have fun.

What was your first race number and why did you choose it?

67 was mine. My grandma passed away when I had just turned 10 years old and she was 67 when she passed away. My grandma was one of my biggest supporters in my life and when I told my dad I wanted to be 67 it just all felt right.

What do you like to do in the off season?

My off season isn’t very long but I love spending time with my family. Family is very important to me. My big sister Kaitlyn lives in Maryland and I plan on going to visit her for a couple of weeks since we don’t get to see each other a lot. I also like to hang out with my friends back home since I don’t get to do that very often.

Watch for Samantha at Ponca City and the Mini O’s this season. | Unknown photographer

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

Never let anyone tell you that you can’t do something. You can do anything you put your mind to. I used to always get told that I would never make any out of riding a dirt bike, especially when it comes to riding the guys’ classes. You’ll always have a few people that will tell you that you can’t ride the guys’ classes because you’re not fast enough. If you have supportive people in your corner then those few people talking down to you won’t matter.

Who would you like to thank?

First, I would like to thank my dad and my stepmom for driving me around the country chasing my dream with me. I would also like to thank Tyler Thompson, Susan Thompson, the whole Monster Mountain Crew, FXR Gear, Braap Supply Clothing, Kenda Tires, Ryno Power, Bell Helmets, Leatt, Scott Goggles, Twin Air Filters, and Factory connection suspension!