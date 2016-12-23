Frid’Eh Update #52 Presented by Yamaha Motor Canada

Frid'Eh Update #52 Presented by Yamaha Motor Canada

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Welcome to the DMX Frid’Eh Update #52 Presented by Yamaha Motor Canada. There are 52 weeks in a year and so #52 is always a special number to get in our Canadian MX Nationals each year. This year, this honour goes to Quebec rider, Vincent Lauzon.

Vincent raced all 6 of the eastern rounds of the Rockstar Energy MX Nationals in 2016. He finished 18th overall in the MX2 class and will be #34 when the gate drops next spring. Here’s a look at his results:

We grabbed him for a quick chat today to find out what he though of his 2016 season and what he’ll be doing when the snow melts next spring:

Direct Motocross: Hello, Vincent. For starters, could you tell us a little bit about yourself?

Vincent Lauzon: My name is Vincent Lauzon, from Montreal, Quebec. I’ll turning be 21 in two weeks and I’ve been working as a carpenter full-time for the last 2 years. I started riding and racing dirt bikes when I was 7 years old.

You raced the entire eastern Pro series in 2016. Your best finish was a 12th at Gopher Dunes. Can you take us through that round?

2015 was my first time at Gopher Dunes. I was very impressed on how rough the track was on race day. In 2016 I knew what to expect and was more prepared, My KTM 250SX works great in these type of conditions. I got good starts and kept it on 2 wheels and made a top 15… Let’s just say I LOVE SAND!

You were always near the top 12-16 except for at Pleasant Valley. What happened there?

Pleasant Valley was definitely my worst weekend. The concrete start pad killed me and the track was really tight, making it very hard to pass and make up time. I also crashed a couple of times. It was a weekend to forget.

What did you do after the Pro Nationals season ended?

I raced a couple of local races and rode a little in the sand pit with my friends. I just took it easy!

What are your Christmas Holiday plans?

A little bit of snowmobile riding and spend some quality time with my family.

What are your plans for the winter for riding and racing?

There’s not really any riding or racing during the winter months, as I’m working full-time, but I can’t wait till the spring and will will put the time in to be ready for the provincials and eastern Nationals.

Is AMA Supercross your ultimate goal?

It would definitely be a dream but it’s simply not something that can happen while working 45 hours a week. I would have to win the lottery (Laughs).

What are your plans for next summer?

I’ll race the Quebec Provincials and Eastern Nationals. Who knows, maybe try and lower my national number 34 for 2018.

You were always in or around the top 15 last summer. Was there someone you were always battling?

No battle in particular. I was always with the same group of guys but no specific battle with anyone.

What are your goals for next year?

My ultimate goal would be to make top 10 at every round.

How old did you say you are you?

I’m still 20 years old for another 2 weeks, then I’ll be legal in the US (Laughs)!

You will be #34 in 2017. Are you happy with that?

It’s awesome! I work hard all the week at my job and only get to ride once a week. I’m very happy to ride with the #34 in 2017.

Ok, thanks for talking with us today. Happy Holidays and is there anyone you’d like to thank?

I would like to thank all the people that are behind my program for next year. A big change for me is I will be back with Motovan and will be part of the Black Rider crew for 2017. Also, thanks to KTM Canada, Mathias Marine Sport, Ventilation Benoit Léveillé, my weekend mechanic, Sylvain Brodeur, and a special thank you to the person that has made this possible for years now… my father, Bob Lauzon !

Thanks a lot, Billy and Direct Motocross. HAPPY HOLIDAYS!

JEFF McCONKEY

Happy Friday and Merry Christmas, everyone. Christmas is in 2 days, New Year’s Day is in 9 days, and A1 is in 15 days. It’s honestly crunch time for all 3. For A1, these next 2 weeks are very crucial. Race bikes will be finished and broken in, and the jitters kick in. “Did I put in the work?” That will be on the minds of most racers.

Supercross

Like the past 2 or so seasons, the 450 class will start off very stacked. There are a few big questions: Can Ryan Dungey make it 3 in a row? How good will Ken Roczen be on the new Honda? And with his mediocre starts, can Eli Tomac challenge Ryan and Kenny? This are the top 3 questions, and in my opinion, the top 3 racers. Something new to the mix this season will be that the races are now going to be timed plus 1 lap compared to the traditional 15 lap 250 main and 20 lap 450 main. I, personally, am looking forward to this.

With some of the lap times under 50 seconds, the races were way too short. Will the longer races effect the outcome? I can’t see it making a big difference. The tracks will get beat down a little more, and the leaders will get deeper into the lappers. At this level, these guys hopefully have figured out their fitness and will be able to race hard the entire main event.

In the 250 class, we will once again have too many “lifers.” Yes, I understand that people need to make money, but the 250 class is a regional class and should be used as a stepping stone to the premier class. Unfortunately, there are some racers that just don’t want to move up. Whether it be a money issue, lack of rides or maybe they’re just pussies? Either way, I’m still super-excited like always for the upcoming season.

DMX Toronto SX Parties at the Houston Bar and Grill

With the season just a mere two weeks away, that also means that the planning for the annual DMX Toronto SX Pre Party and After Party at Houston has begun. From the first email that I have received regarding the parties, I can honestly say that this is 100% a can’t miss event. Mark it on your calendars and get your butts to Houston and be a part of the action.

5 Lap Sprint | Christmas Edition Part 3

Over the last week or so, I reached out to a variety of moto friends – Racers, mechanics, and industry. It’s always a fun time to pick their brains and hear their silly answers to my silly questions. There will be a couple more coming up over the Holidays, so give them a look. Here’s Part 3:

What is the best Christmas gift you have ever given and why?

Leah Clarke – Women’s East Nationals Co-Organizer I’m not sure, to be honest. With finishing my undergrad and starting my Masters Degree, my budget is pretty tight. Does my presence count? Brad Nauditt – National #15 and Honorary Canadian I took some photos of some friends and family and made some rad gifts that were framed one year. It’s still rad to see those posted up around their houses now that we have all grown up. Robin Hutchinson – Women’s East #927 The boys and I made Christmas ornaments for my mom one year, and she still puts them on the tree. Ugliest little things, but she loved them! Krista Casselman – Women’s East #16 I think anything that I make for my parents are some of the best gifts I believe I have given. Last year I made them a calendar with pictures from racing the past summer, a custom license plate for the front of my dad’s truck and a moto mom shirt with my name and number on it. It’s not about the amount of money you spend, it’s the thought that counts. These are all items that mean something to my parents and that have a story behind them. It makes my Christmas that much more special when I get to see them smiling from something special I got them. Taylor Arsenault – National #25

Honestly, I don’t know (Laughs). My girlfriend has gotten some pretty wicked gifts. Meli Perrier – Women’s East #744 Umm, that’s a tough one. I’d say I get most excited giving gifts that are moto related. Who doesn’t love fresh gear?

What is the best Christmas gift you have ever gotten and why?



Leah Clarke

When I was 5, I got a Polaris 120 for Christmas and that was the best! It never broke and my family used it for years. It was the first motorized thing I ever drove.

Brad Nauditt

My first mx jersey when I was 10 and I probably wore that jersey for half of the year. 100% cotton and which is about as warm as most hoodies today.

Robin Hutchinson

Definitely, a trip to Cali with a fresh YZ125 calling my name!

Krista Casselman

To be honest, I can’t pick one in particular because it’s not what I get on Christmas morning it’s what I’m given all year. It’s the gift of love and support that my parents provide me with day after day. I couldn’t be more thankful for them and all the people supporting me.

Taylor Arsenault

The best Christmas gift by far was the year of 2003, my brother and I were very young. Connor woke me up at 3 am to go check out the loot Santa brought us and I remember walking downstairs together to see what was under our tree. Coming down those last few steps I started to see the tires of a KX 60 and a KX 50 lined up perfectly beside the tree. Christmas to remember, for sure.

Meli Perrier

The best Christmas gift I have ever received is probably my Kitty Cat from my parents when I was a child. I still remember the excitement to this day!

What is your favourite part of the holidays and why?



Leah Clarke

It’s a break from working 27/7 and I get to see my family and eat tons of good food. What’s not to love?

Brad Nauditt

My favorite part of the holidays is the family time and snow since I live in the mountains in Washington.

Robin Hutchinson

Quality family time, and Larry the Cable Guy Christmas Carols.

Krista Casselman

My favourite part of the holidays is being with my family and not having to stress about school or work. Every year we spend Christmas in Florida. It’s nice to enjoy the time off with my mom and dad and get some riding in at the same time. I also love turkey and stuffing so I will admit that I always look forward to a good Christmas meal.

Taylor Arsenault

This is the first year in 6 or 7 years we have been home for the holidays. We are usually down in Florida this time of year. But I do enjoy hanging out with my family and friends when I am home. It’s good to be home this year, but It is also cool to be down south with my leg over my dirt bike (Laughs).

Meli Perrier

My favourite part of the holidays has to be reuniting with friends and family celebrating the Christmas holidays.

What was your biggest highlight for 2016?

Leah Clarke

My biggest highlight from 2016 was graduating my undergraduate program and being accepted into grad school. The 2016 Canadian Women’s East Nationals were a huge success as well.

Brad Nauditt

My biggest highlight be far was finishing 2nd overall at Regina this year.

Robin Hutchinson

Traveling the entire East Coast and having the privilege to be out at every Ladies National.

Krista Casselman

I actually have two: the first one was actually being able to ride the East Coast nationals. When I broke my arm in April my doctor told me that I probably wouldn’t have full movement of my arm until 6 months post-surgery. Meaning that I wouldn’t be able to ride or likely hold on to my bike. So, being able to ride was a huge highlight. The other highlight was my finishes at the last two rounds. Deschambault is a track I have always struggled with and never really liked. I ended up 16th overall one spot out from breaking the top 15. The following weekend at RJ’s I wasn’t entirely comfortable with the track but with the rain the track got challenging and I broke the top 15 with a 12th in my second moto. After my injury and little training and time on the bike from April to August I was extremely pleased with how the last two rounds went.

Taylor Arsenault

My biggest highlight would be my trip out west. Showing up to the second round not knowing how I would finish and where I belonged in the nationals was a big surprise at Nanaimo. Finishing with a 9th overall was an amazing feeling. Especially just coming off a head injury. Western side of Canada is the most beautiful place I have ever been and I would do it again in a heartbeat.

Meli Perrier

In 2016, the biggest highlight for me was having the opportunity to experience the Red Bud National on the July long weekend with a group of amazing friends, riding and racing motocross. Met a lot of amazing people and had a blast! It was an amazing experience.

What are your goals and plans for 2017?

Leah Clarke

Next year I plan on getting all of my experiments done for my Masters degree, and having some fun riding in my spare time. I plan on managing the 2017 WMX Nationals in the background, as I probably won’t be able to make it to each round due to school. I will help with sponsorship and making sure things run smoothly, but doubt that I will be there on race day. I am still looking for more help next year to make this series happen, so if anyone out there would like to help, please contact me.

Brad Nauditt

My goals for 2017 are to just enjoy whatever races I do. Obviously we all want to win races, but at the end of the day, nothing beats just great day on a dirt bike .

Robin Hutchinson

Not to break any bones, but continue riding dirt bikes! My goal is to achieve better results than the year before, and have fun doing it!

Krista Casselman

My goals for 2017 are to finish inside the top 10 consistently and finish out the year inside the top 15 with no injuries. With school being so busy I won’t be able to head south until the end of April. My plan is to spend some time down south while the tracks near me air out and he the snow melts. Get some on the bike and off the bike training in everyday and come back stronger than last year ready for the 2017 race season and the East Coast Nationals.

Taylor Arsenault

I will be headed south to train at Millsaps Training Facility in February for a month and a half, hopefully. My goals are to do the nationals for the 2017 season. I’m hoping to finish inside the top ten week in and week out and hopefully maybe break top 5 and to enjoy the sport of motocross. This year was amazing. The things I have seen, the memories I have made, the people I have met. All of this will never be forgotten. Meli Perrier My goals for 2017 are pretty simple… My goals are to continue travelling with friends and experience different MX tracks, hit up a few races. Good time, making memories.

No rant for me this week. It’s too hard to stay pissed off over the Holidays. I hope everyone has a safe and happy Holidays and I’ll see you next week. Be sure to check out my conversation with American Carrie Davis, and ‘Out of the Blue‘ with Melissa Legge, and ‘On the Radar‘ with Austin Tremblay. #smileforBC and #liftforscott!

BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Jeff. It’s going to be short and sweet for me this week as I make my way north to Kirkland Lake, Ontario, for Christmas again. The town sits 3 hours due north of North Bay and is the hometown of Alan Thicke, who recently passed away while playing hockey with his youngest son. Last year was the first time since my dad emigrated from England to the small northern Ontario town that there wasn’t any snow. It was weird. Since we’ve already got quite a bit down in Southwestern Ontario, I don’t think this will be an issue.

I grabbed a quick coffee with Chris Pomeroy as I passed through his hometown of Shelburne. It was nice to have a quick catch up and chat about a few of the bigger stories going on in our sport. Neither of us really had the solution to any of our perceived problems, but it was good to hang out for a few minutes with a fellow moto guy.

Kade Walker Undergoes Knee Surgery

We mentioned a few weeks ago that Canadian racer, Kade Walker, who has been living the moto life dream in Europe, was in bad need of knee surgery. Well, it looks like step one of his process has taken place. Good luck with the rest of it, Kade.

Here’s what he had to say on his Instagram page @kwalker651

1st Annual ‘Most Influential People in Canadian Moto – People’s Choice

Time is running out for you to cast you vote! We are closing it down at midnight, December 24th. That means you have one more day, so get on it!

Who is the most influential person in Canadian Motocross?

